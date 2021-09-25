Illini ends day one at ITA Midwest Regional





CHAMPAGNE, fig. Fighting Illini’s women’s tennis team wrapped up the first day of competition at the ITA Midwest Regionals at Atkins Tennis Center. A strong day in singles saw six Illini go head to head, including three debuts in Orange and Blue, and four players who advanced to the round of 32 singles play tomorrow afternoon. “It was really nice to see our team compete today and it was especially nice to be on our home fields. Overall I thought the team did very well and I was happy with their first performance of the season” Evan Clark said. freshman Kasia driver and Megan Heuser , together with juniors Ashley Ja and Josie Frazier After receiving byes in the first round, they won their matches in the round of 64 to advance to the round of 32. The round of 32 matches will be held tomorrow morning at 11:30 a.m. CT. “The upperclassmen did a great job setting the tone and it was great to see the 3 freshmen take their first wins as Illini” head coach Evan Clark said. Senior Shivani English and freshmen Kida Ferrari both won first round matches to advance to the round of 64, but both fell in their respective matches. Both will continue to play in the singles consolation round tomorrow, while Ferrari will team up with fellow freshmen Kasia driver in the doubles match. “Tomorrow will be a harder day and we will try to get better and better every day of the tournament” Head Coach Evan Clark said. The results will be posted on theITA websiteafter all games, and games on the north courses are live streamed here all day. Live stats are only available on Sundays. RESULTS AND SCORES Round of 128 singles: Shivani English Certainly. Katarina Drazic (Chicago State) 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 Round of 128 singles: Kida Ferrari Certainly. Amanda Tabanera (Valparaiso) 6-0, 7-5 Round of 64 singles: Agnes Gustafsson (UIC) beats. Shivani English 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 64 singles: Ashley Ja Certainly. Othilia Brodin (Illinois State) 6-1, 6-0 Round of 64 singles: Ema Lazic (Northwest) defeats. Kida Ferrari 7-5, 7-6 (5) Round of 64 singles: Josie Frazier Certainly. Annika Vetter (Bowling Green) 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 singles: Kasia driver Certainly. Marija Jovicic (Depaul) 6-1, 6-1 Round of 64 singles: Megan Heuser Certainly. Katarina Dukic (Chicago State) 6-3, 6-0 SATURDAY SCHEDULE Round of 32 Doubles: Heuser/Yeah vs. Abreu/Damnjanovic (Illinois State) 9 am CT Round of 32 Doubles: Treiber/Ferrari vs. Silveira/Karg (Bowling Green) 9am CT Round of 16 Doubles: Immediately next round of 32 Doubles at 10 a.m. CT Round of 32 singles: Ashley Ja vs. Olivia Czerwonka (Valparaiso) 11:30 a.m. CT Round of 32 singles: Josie Frazier vs. Sloane Teske (Toledo) 11:30 a.m. CT Round of 32 singles: Kasia driver vs. Hannah McColgan (Northwest) 11:30 a.m. CT Round of 32 singles: Megan Heuser against Maria Olivia Castendo (Notre Dame) 11:30 a.m. CT FOLLOW THE #ILLINIA For the latest information and content on Illini Women’s Tennis, contact @IlliniWTennis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fightingillini.com/news/2021/9/24/womens-tennis-illini-finish-day-one-at-ita-midwest-regional The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos