Fact check: old photo passed as security provided to NZ cricket team by Pak govt
An image of a convoy is widely circulated on social media with the claim that it shows the security coverage that the Pakistani government has provided to the Sri Lankan cricket team.
New Zealand cricket team has canceled their Pakistan tour September the 17th, referring to security threats. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Rameez Raja said NZ’s move was “frustrating” and added that the team would “belong to us at ICC”.
Against the background of these events, an image of a convoy of armed security personnel… gone viral with the claim that this was the assurance the Pakistani government had given to the Sri Lankan cricket team.
A Twitter user shared this image with the caption: “The New Zealand cricket team found this security arrangement inadequate.”
The archived version of this after can be seen here.
India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) has discovered that the viral image is an old photo clicked during the 2019 Pakistan tour of the Sri Lankan cricket team.
AFWA probe
After a reverse search of the viral image, we discovered that the photo had been published by News18 Tamil on September 30, 2019. According to this report, the image shows a high-security coverage provided by Pakistan to the Sri Lankan cricket team.
In March 2009, the bus of the Sri Lankan team carrying cricketers and coaching staff was attacked by terrorists in Lahore. When the Sri Lankan team first returned to Pakistan after ten years, guest of state, the Pakistani government increased security for the team.
A Google search of relevant keywords led us to a video featured on the official YouTube channel of ‘Sri Lanka cricket‘. This video has several images similar to the viral image.
The video shows the then national team manager of the Sri Lankan cricket team, Asantha De Mel, saying that Pakistan has provided the kind of security they promised.
actually had too debunks this claim earlier.
Apparently an old image from 2019 has surfaced claiming it is recent and shows the reinforced security for the New Zealand cricket team in Pakistan.
claimThis image shows the security of the New Zealand cricket team by the Pakistani government.ConclusionThis photo is old and clicked during Sri Lanka 2019, Pakistan in 2019.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/fact-check-old-photo-passed-off-as-security-provided-to-nz-cricket-team-by-pak-govt-1857276-2021-09-26
