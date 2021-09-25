Norwin tennis team makes strong start behind seasoned lineup





Saturday 25 September 2021 | 11:01 am Thanks to Norwin Tennis Norwin’s girls’ tennis team has high hopes for this season. Team members are, in front, from left, Alaina Crosby, Hope Kenney, Kayla Sisco, Jenna Walko, Kayla Lovell, Saryn Tadich, Sophia Lepore and Elana Gomez; in the middle, Abby Zula, Mary Mahoney, Laura Shuster, Taylor Miller, Erin Alexander, Abby Campbell and Sadie Cuturilo; and in the back head coach Diane Pesarsick, Shawna Sinchak, Olivia Knoechel, Kylie Everett, Sydney Pesarsick, Jordan Napierkowski, Kylin Smith, Elizabeth Nicholson, Jenna Beach and junior varsity coach Jeff Toops. With the largest and most experienced team she has taken over from Norwin since 2018, girls tennis coach Diane Pesarsick has even greater hopes for the Knights this fall. Norwin, which has 23 girls in its program — 11 varsity, six of whom are seniors — aims to live up to Pesarsick’s descriptions and superlatives, including “highly seasoned,” “excellent,” and “strong.” Norwin has not abandoned his coach. The team started 8-0, having lost only one set to Greensburg Central Catholic in nonsection play, over two weeks of play. “I couldn’t ask for more than that,” Pesarsick said. The Knights were 4-0 leading Section 1-3A. Seniors Sydney Pesarsick and Shawna Sinchak are team captains. The former is a fourth-year letter winner who plays at number 2 in singles, while the latter rotates at number 2 in doubles with seniors Liz Nicholson and Olivia Knoechel. Senior Jenna Beach holds the number 1 singles spot, while Sadie Cuturilo plays the number 3 spot. Abby Campbell and senior Jordan Napierkowski are the best doubles team. “Having so many seniors and returning starters means the girls have been playing together for a number of years, which makes for a very strong team,” said coach Pesarsick. “Being together for so many years has created a strong bond between them. The girls are extremely dedicated, even out of season, which is critical to success. I have a very talented group of players. It is clear that all the hard work and dedication is paying off.” Coach Pesarsick said the schedule has more games than she’s used to – 13, eight of which are in section. Beach gave away only two runs, while Knoechel and Sinchak had not scored in three games. In addition, Beach and Sydney Pesarsick participated in the Section 1-AAA singles tournament. Beach reached the semifinals before falling to Carolina Walters of Latrobe, 6-0, 6-1. She then lost to Franklin Regional’s Ellen Liu, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0, in the third-place match. She still earned a spot in the WPIAL singles tournament field. Pesarsick reached the quarterfinals of the singles section before falling 10-1 to section champion Jenna Bell from Latrobe. Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill via email at [email protected] or via Twitter . Keywords: norwin

