Holy Cross alum, 2014 Hockey Humanitarian Award winner Reppucci receives prestigious scholarship to Stanford grad program – College Hockey





Jeffrey Reppucci, a Holy Cross graduate, has been awarded the prestigious Knight-Hennessy Scholarship, which provides full funding for the graduate program of the students who choose to attend Stanford University. Reppucci, class of 2014 valedictorian, studied Russian studies and was a member of the men’s hockey team at Holy Cross. He is part of the fourth group to receive the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship at Stanford, and is the second Holy Cross student to win the award. The cohort of 76 scholars, selected from a pool of 6,171 applicants, includes participants from 26 countries, with each recipient receiving funding from one of the 37 graduate degree programs at Stanford University. The award is valued at approximately $350,000 and covers tuition, travel, books and living expenses and funds Reppuccis masters in business administration and masters in public policy degrees at Stanford. In addition to the monetary funding, Reppucci will also be able to participate in leadership development programs, international travel, and a multidisciplinary cohort of fellow scientists at seven Stanford graduate schools. The Knight-Hennessy Scholar Program was established in 2016 to support and fund graduate students at Stanford University. Each year, high-performing students from around the world receive full funding to pursue a graduate degree at Stanford, as well as joint and dual degrees. Knight-Hennessy Scholars is the largest fully endowed study program in the world. I am immensely grateful to join the diverse, global community of Knight-Hennessy Scholars, said Reppucci. This funding and leadership curriculum will hopefully enable me to one day be an effective leader in public sector innovation. I am very proud to represent Holy Cross at Stanford this fall, and I cannot thank the advisors, professors, coaches and fellow Holy Cross alumni enough for their mentorship and friendship over the past 10 years. In addition to being a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship (twice) and the John Wooden Award for public service among college athletes, Reppucci’s awards include the Kathryn Wasserman Davis Fellowships for Peace for Language Study in Middlebury, the Kathryn Davis 100 Projects for Peach (in Russia), the Truman Public Service Scholarship, the NCAAs Hockey Humanitarian Award, and the Fulbright Scholarship to Argentina. Perhaps his greatest legacy is Working for Worcester, an annual event that brings volunteers together for a construction day to complete projects that create or revitalize play and educational spaces for children in Worcester. The Knight-Hennessy award concludes Jeff’s illustrious fellowship career at Holy Cross, where he is the most highly decorated student in college history, said Anthony B. Cashman, director of the University’s Office of Distinguished Fellowships and Graduate Studies. The masters in Business Administration and masters in Public Policy degrees will help Jeff start his own social entrepreneurship ventures, while learning to navigate the complex interface between business representatives, nonprofits, and NGOs and government agencies.

