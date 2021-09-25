No. 6 Penn State Falls 1-0 To No. 2 Iowa In B1G Field Hockey Clash

Next game: in Iowa 26-9-2021 | 1:00 pm

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (6-1, 1-1 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, lost a close game in the Big Ten road opener to No. 2 Iowa (9-0, 2-0 B1G) in Iowa City. Penn State lost 1-0 this weekend in the first of two games in Iowa City (this game counts in the conference standings as it is a regularly scheduled conference game).

In the first three minutes, the teams switched hands. Iowa had two possessions that went deep into the Penn State side of the field, with both efforts ending with the ball rolling over the endline. Penn State gained control of the ball and worked it to the field in the circle of Iowa. Jemma Punch (McDowall, Australia) had a first shot blocked by Iowa goalkeeper Grace McGuire and a rebound shot went just wide. Mackenzie Everything (Mount Joy, Pa.) also had an early shot seconds later. Annika Urbine had a shot blocked at 6:30 in the first half in Iowa’s first real push to the cage. Maddy Murphy’s shot at 3:45 went just wide for Iowa. Ellie Holley’s late shot was saved by Penn State goalkeeper Brie Shack (Allentown, Pa.) and the game moved into the second period tied 0-0.

After two minutes into the second period, the Lion defense appeared to allow a shot by Iowa from outside the circle to go wide, but the ball hit the post and bounced back into play. The Lion Defence, led by Elena you (Grave, Netherlands) pushed the ball out. Iowa held the ball, with Esme Gibson taking a shot that was blocked just in front of the cage with 12 hours left. Meghan Reese (Coopersburg, Pa.) stole an Iowa pass with just under 9:00 a.m. left and worked the ball to the right side of the Iowa circle, with Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.) trying to pressure the cage. But the Iowa defense held up, the Hawkeyes pushing the ball across the field and taking the first penalty corner of the game at 8:15 AM. Penn State stopped the first Iowa turn, but Iowa grabbed a quick second. The Hawkeyes connected in the second corner, with Lokke Stribbs scoring from the corner with assists Leah Zellner and Anthe Nijziel at 7:51. The Hawkeyes kept Penn State under pressure for the next five minutes, taking their third corner of the period with 2:58 left. The Penn State defense held up and the Nittany Lions followed with one during the break.

Iowa defeated Penn State 11-4 in the first half, including a 7-0 lead in the second period. Barraco had two saves for the Lions, while McGuire had one for Iowa. Iowa led 3-0 in corners in the first two periods.

The opening minutes of the third period were fought in midfield, with each team scoring a few steals. But neither team pushed the ball into the opponent’s circle until the 13:25 mark when Iowa let a pass roll through the Lion circle and out of bounds. The Nittany Lion defense worked hard for the next two hours to keep Iowa from collapsing into the Penn State circle. The Hawkeyes were hit for a green card with 11:00 remaining in the period, but Iowa wiped out the advantage and the clock went to 9:00. Gery Schnarrs (Camp Hill, Pa.) and the Penn State defense stopped a quick break in Iowa, and Penn State moved the ball to the Iowa side of the field. But the Iowa defense was up to the task and Iowa regained possession, moved the ball to the field and took the first corner of the second half with 6:53 on the clock. Meghan Reese deftly defended the corner and started a quick break that ended in the circle of Iowa. everything and Bree Bednarskiz (Wyoming, Pa.) moved the ball in front of the Iowa cage and forced the first Lion corner of the game with 6:22 on the clock. Allessie took the corner and fed Fox who had spotted Anna Simon (Hanau, Germany). Simon’s shot went wide, however, with 6:00 remaining in the quarter. The teams switched cards (green for Iowa, yellow for Penn State) in the last 2:00 of the period and Penn State trailed one after three.

The Penn State defense had to negate an Iowa player advantage in the opening minutes of the final period to keep the game a one-goal affair thanks to the third period yellow card. The Hawkeyes kept Penn State under pressure and the Iowa attack nearly found the cage with 11:34 to play. But a shot from Holley hit the crossbar and the game stayed at 1-0 with 11:30 left on the clock. Penn State was hit with another yellow card with 9:40 left in the game, giving the Hawkeyes the player advantage. The Nittany Lions withstood the Hawkeyes attack in the next few minutes, destroying the yellow card advantage and leaving the ball on the Iowa side of the field. freshman Sophia Mannino (Doylestown, Pennsylvania) and Anouk Knuvers (‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands) helped get the Penn State defense going in the fourth period. Emily Farrell (Wyoming, Pa.) drove the ball to the Iowa circle as the clock hit the 3:00 mark and forced a penalty corner. The corner was defended by Iowa, but Penn State maintained possession with 2:40 left. Penn State tried to force a corner the next minute, but the Iowa defense stopped Penn State from firing another shot and the Nittany Lions left a hard-fought 1-0 game.

“Offensive, I really think” Bree Bednarskiz played very well, but we didn’t show much intensity until the last period,” said head coach Char Morett-Curtiss. “It’s hard for 10 minutes to take a player out against a team like Iowa and generate an attack. We will learn a lot from this game that will help us prepare for Sunday and every game ahead of us this season.”

Iowa defeated Penn State 12-6, with the Lions leading 2-1 in the second half. Barraco had two saves, McGuire had one, all in the first period. Iowa had a 4-2 lead in penalty corners. The shutout was the seventh consecutive time for Iowa. This is also the fourth consecutive time that Penn State has lost 1-0 to Iowa, including two 1-0 games last season at Virginia Beach and 1-0 overtime loss in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament title game at Penn State.

Penn State is now 6-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa is now 9-0, 2-0 B1G. The two teams will compete again on Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM Eastern (12:00 PM local) in a non-conference game.

GAME BREAK

SCORING: 1 2 3 4 FINAL

PENN STATE 0 0 0 0 0

Iowa 0 1 0 0 1

STATISTICS: PSU IOWA

Shots 6 12

Corners 2 4

SCORING OVERVIEW (goal/assist) TIME

1NS: IOWA Lokke Stribbs (Leah Zellner, Anthe Nijziel); 7:51

TIPPERS: MIN GA S

nutrition: Brie Shack 60:00 1 2

IOWA: Grace McGuire 60:00 0 1