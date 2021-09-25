Sports
Hope we play some entertaining cricket KL Rahul
The Punjab Kings bowlers led by KL Rahul showed a great performance and successfully capped SunRisers Hyderabad and won the 37th match by 5 runs. Coming first at bat, Punjab could only manage 125 runs on the board with Markram as the top scorer with 27.
Holder claimed 3 wickets for SRH. While hunting, Wriddhiman Saha scored a brave 31. But the mid orders didn’t help much until Holder got up with the bat. He hit an unbeaten 47 out of 29 with 5 sixes. But his attempt was in vain due to lack of support and SRH eventually lost the match.
Ravi Bishnoi claimed 3 wickets while Mohammed Shami took 2 for PBKS.
Jason Holder, who won the Player of the Match award, said: Heavy loss. Half way through, with 126 needed, you clearly back off to chase it. We probably left a little too much to get at the end, although I came back to get that one myself. The stage I entered, I just had to go for it and it worked. Maybe that’s why it worked. The batters probably weren’t too committed before. Five games to go, we need to build some momentum for next season. Fans are really passionate, we have to keep going for them.
Captain of Punjab Kings, KL Rahul said: I hope so, we play some entertaining cricket and have done so for the past two or three years, but I will take the win. He (Holder) played extremely well. First with the ball, taking over two wickets in one and then hitting very well, on a course where it was difficult to play the big shots. We wanted to get another 20-30 runs, but take the win. It gives us the belief that whatever the situation, our bowlers can knock out the opposition if we get a decent score. Shami to start, threw very well and got two big hitters in Warner and Williamson.
Made it easier for our spinners to settle into a nice line and length. A lesson for the batsmen would be to realize it’s not a 160-170 surface, if we had built a few partnerships we could have gotten to 140-150. He (Harpreet) has been good to us, he can do anything. Finished some games for us, also gives us control with the ball and is great on the field. Every time I go to him he tells me Paaji (brother) don’t worry I won’t leak runs. That’s his attitude.
It’s been a frustrating season Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson, the SRH captain said: The bowling unit, fielding unit did a fantastic job. Sure, the surface was tough. Partnerships required and we certainly stood behind ourselves to get close. Jason Holder needed a brilliant individual performance in both halves, especially with the bat to keep the game competitive. It’s (SRH) a proud franchise, frustrating season. We have to look for areas for improvement. We try to learn from the first half of the game. Punjab tried to come out offensively as it usually happens in T20s. But playing shots was a challenge. For us, it was about building platforms. It was quite a challenge to pounce on them without losing wickets. The games come thick and fast. We have to come to the next game with fresh eyes and freedom. We will try to bet the best. Smart cricket should be played with different surfaces.
Ravi Bishnoi, the Punjab youth said: We lost the last game by a small margin and this victory feels nice. IPL is like that (*grins* when he talks about his team making a habit of latest ball thrillers). Last year we also defended a similar goal against SRH in similar circumstances and that was the talk before the start of the captain’s second innings and we were confident. I was just thinking about bowling wicket-to-wicket and bowling in the areas that were hard to get to. It is very important for us to win this match to stay in the fight and we were determined to do well.
