Sports
How Pittsburgh vs. New Hampshire To Watch: TV Channel, NCAA Football Live Stream Info, Start Time
Who’s playing
New Hampshire @ Pittsburgh
Current records: New Hampshire 3-0; Pittsburgh 2-1
What to know
The Pittsburgh Panthers have the luxury of staying home for another week and will welcome the New Hampshire Wildcats at Noon ET Sept. 25 at Heinz Field. The Panthers know how to get points on the board — the squad is done with flashy point totals in the last three matchups — so hopefully New Hampshire likes a good challenge.
It was all 27-27 at halftime, but Pitt wasn’t quite the second-half match of the Western Michigan Broncos when they met last week. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Pitt had to settle for a 44-41 defeat to WMU. This was not the outcome that Pitt or his fans were betting on as they were 14.5 points ahead of the Broncos heading into this game. The losing side got a boost from QB Kenny Pickett, who passed six TDs and 380 yards on 30 attempts, in addition to 49 yards on the ground. Pickett’s 67-yard touchdown toss to WR Jordan Addison in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats didn’t have much breathing room in their game with the Lafayette Leopards last week, but they still came away with a 19-13 win.
New Hampshire’s win brought them 3-0, while Pittsburgh’s loss reduced them to 2-1. We’ll see if New Hampshire’s success continues or if the Panthers can steal their positive momentum.
How to watch
- When:Saturday at 12 noon ET
- True:Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV:ESPN More
- Streaming Online:fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- To follow:CBS Sports App
- Ticket costs:$13.00
Opportunities
The Panthers are a firm favorite by 29 points against the Wildcats, according to the latest college soccer opportunities.
The line in this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started with the Panthers as a 24-point favorite.
Top/bottom: -110
See choice of college football for every game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get choices now.
Series history
This is the first time these teams have played against each other in the past six years.
|
