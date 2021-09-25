Sports
No. 22 UMass Field Hockey Wants To Protect The Chuk At All Costs – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
The Minutewomen focus on their own improvement, not the Friars
After a five-game road trip, the Massachusetts hockey team returns home to take on Providence College at Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex for a non-conference game on Sunday.
After taking three losses on the road, No. 22 UMass (5-3, 1-0 Atlantic 10) focused on reworking, improving, and perfecting the game plan, rather than studying Providence’s orchestration.
Something we’ve really focused on this season has been focusing less on our opponents and more on ourselves, said fifth-year midfielder Georgie McTear. Setting up the press early, applying high pressure, getting early shots off goal, baseline runs and really concentrating on our penalty corners, that’s what we did this week.
The Friars (5-4, 1-1 Big East) travel to Amherst after a 2-1 win over Georgetown on Friday. The port city of Minutewomen has not played since the 3-2 loss against Wake Forest on September 19. History points to a hard-fought battle on Sunday afternoon.
They are a very well coached team, said head coach Barb Weinberg. They will be structured, they will be disciplined and we are always a very good fit with them. It was usually a one-goal score against Providence in the past. It will be a tough battle and I think we will be a good match.
UMass picked up its first road loss of the season, with the other two coming in the same road trip. Now, after returning home, no matter how hard Providence plays on Sunday, the Minutewomen have an added advantage this season thanks to their motto.
Protect the Chuk.
As a 3-0 home record began to take up space in the minds of UMass, the desire to go undefeated only increased. An old motto began to reinvent itself this season.
That protection of the Chuk mentality is back this year, Weinberg said.
Prior to this season, Marlise van Tonder hadn’t had a chance to protect the Chuk since 2019. The concrete wall in the goal for the Minutewomen could not compete in the 2020 season. Now, with an unbeaten record on her home ground, Van Tonder tries to continue to protect her home net.
Do everything possible to [win] when we get home, Van Tonder said about protecting the Chuk mentality.
To achieve victory, two mottos must be combined. This idea of us, not them, has to work with the aggression and competitiveness that comes from the “protect the Chuk” mentality. van Tonder reinforced McTear’s idea that this whole week of training was about UMass, and that doesn’t change based on the opponent.
Our main focus is on our structure and our game, said Van Tonder. We watch their video, we see what their strengths are, but we try to capitalize on our strengths and see how our game can improve from the previous games.
Even the little things, like having more time for homework or having friends watch the games on campus, add to a game like Sunday.
It feels so good to be home again, McTear said. You can definitely feel a different energy at home, it’s nice to also have extra training sessions to focus and really hone in on some of the things we realized while we were [we were] away.
The Minutewomen are back with Gladchuk for six of the eight of their next games. Plenty of time for UMass to keep protecting the Chuk.
This is our house, you can come to our house, but you will have a rough day, said Van Tonder.
The game time against Providence is Sunday at 1 p.m.
Lulu Kesin can be reached at: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @Lulukesin.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailycollegian.com/2021/09/no-22-umass-field-hockey-wants-to-protect-the-chuk-at-all-costs/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]