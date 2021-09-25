No. 22 UMass Field Hockey Wants To Protect The Chuk At All Costs – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

The Minutewomen focus on their own improvement, not the Friars

After a five-game road trip, the Massachusetts hockey team returns home to take on Providence College at Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex for a non-conference game on Sunday.

After taking three losses on the road, No. 22 UMass (5-3, 1-0 Atlantic 10) focused on reworking, improving, and perfecting the game plan, rather than studying Providence’s orchestration.

Something we’ve really focused on this season has been focusing less on our opponents and more on ourselves, said fifth-year midfielder Georgie McTear. Setting up the press early, applying high pressure, getting early shots off goal, baseline runs and really concentrating on our penalty corners, that’s what we did this week.

The Friars (5-4, 1-1 Big East) travel to Amherst after a 2-1 win over Georgetown on Friday. The port city of Minutewomen has not played since the 3-2 loss against Wake Forest on September 19. History points to a hard-fought battle on Sunday afternoon.

They are a very well coached team, said head coach Barb Weinberg. They will be structured, they will be disciplined and we are always a very good fit with them. It was usually a one-goal score against Providence in the past. It will be a tough battle and I think we will be a good match.

UMass picked up its first road loss of the season, with the other two coming in the same road trip. Now, after returning home, no matter how hard Providence plays on Sunday, the Minutewomen have an added advantage this season thanks to their motto.

Protect the Chuk.

As a 3-0 home record began to take up space in the minds of UMass, the desire to go undefeated only increased. An old motto began to reinvent itself this season.

That protection of the Chuk mentality is back this year, Weinberg said.

Prior to this season, Marlise van Tonder hadn’t had a chance to protect the Chuk since 2019. The concrete wall in the goal for the Minutewomen could not compete in the 2020 season. Now, with an unbeaten record on her home ground, Van Tonder tries to continue to protect her home net.

Do everything possible to [win] when we get home, Van Tonder said about protecting the Chuk mentality.

To achieve victory, two mottos must be combined. This idea of ​​us, not them, has to work with the aggression and competitiveness that comes from the “protect the Chuk” mentality. van Tonder reinforced McTear’s idea that this whole week of training was about UMass, and that doesn’t change based on the opponent.

Our main focus is on our structure and our game, said Van Tonder. We watch their video, we see what their strengths are, but we try to capitalize on our strengths and see how our game can improve from the previous games.

Even the little things, like having more time for homework or having friends watch the games on campus, add to a game like Sunday.

It feels so good to be home again, McTear said. You can definitely feel a different energy at home, it’s nice to also have extra training sessions to focus and really hone in on some of the things we realized while we were [we were] away.

The Minutewomen are back with Gladchuk for six of the eight of their next games. Plenty of time for UMass to keep protecting the Chuk.

This is our house, you can come to our house, but you will have a rough day, said Van Tonder.

The game time against Providence is Sunday at 1 p.m.

Lulu Kesin can be reached at: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @Lulukesin.