Hugo Calderano wins biggest title of his career » Trending » Prime Time Zone





the brazilian Hugo Calderano made history on Saturday (25) by winning the WTT Star Contender in Doha (Qatar), the first tournament in the table tennis world championship after the Olympic Games in Tokyo (Japan). In the final, 25-year-old Rio, number eight in the International Federation of the sport (ITTF, acronym in English) ranking, defeated Slovenian Darko Jorgic (25th) by 4 sets to 2 (11/5, 6/ 11, 10/12, 9/11, 3/11 and 9/11. It was Calderano’s first title in a Star Contender-level tournament by the WTT (acronym for World Table Tennis), created by the ITTF to host international competitions. Until last year, events like this one were called Platinum, the second in importance on the world circuit. The Brazilian’s previous best campaign to go to platinum was in 2018, also in Doha, when he came in second. It is now the greatest achievement of the athlete’s career. The result guarantees Calderano a prize of US$25,000 (the equivalent of R$142,000), in addition to 600 points in the world ranking. With this, the carioca is approaching fifth place on the ITTF list in the next update. FINAL – WTT STAR CONTENDER DOHA: Hugo 4 x 2 Darko Jorgic (11/5, 6/11, 10/12, 11/9, 11/3, 11/9) HUGO IS CHAMPION!!!#TimeCalderano pic.twitter.com/cUXTEJ2Bom — Hugo Calderano (@hugocalderano) September 25, 2021 The duel against Jorgic was even. In the first set, Calderano was more efficient than his rival, winning 11 to 5. The scenario was reversed in the next half, with the Slovenian plugging in from the start and getting the better of 11 to 6. In the third set, the Brazilian opened 10 to 7 and had three set points, but Jorgic reacted and scored five points in a row to win the partial 12 to 10. The European tried to keep up the momentum, but the mental strength of the carioca made the difference : 9/ 11 for the number 8 in the world and a draw. From that moment on, Calderano was dominant. He controlled the fifth set from start to finish, finishing quickly at 11-3. In the sixth, Jorgic outlined a reaction after a time-out trailing 8-3 and scored five straight runs. However, the Brazilian did not allow the film of the third set to be repeated and set the partial at 11-9 and the match at 4-2. “I can say that I am very happy to see that Hugo’s work has been rewarded. He played very well, with a very high intensity. This is a great satisfaction,” said the carioca’s coach, Frenchman Jean-Ren Mouni, in a statement posted on the website of the Brazilian Table Tennis Confederation (CBTM). Before the decision, also this Saturday, Calderano faced England’s Liam Pitchford (15th) in the semifinals. The Brazilian gave his rival few chances and won by 4 sets to 1 (11/2, 11/8, 8/11, 11/5 and 11/9).

