Football vs Richmond on 9/25/2021 – Box Score





Richmond at 3:00 PM 1st and 10 at RIC25 The drive to Richmond starts at 3:00 PM. 1st and 10 at RIC25 (14:58) Dykes, Aaron rush to the RIC29 (Tisdale,Alan) for 4 yards gain. 2nd and 6th at RIC29 English III, Beau Pass complete to Smith, Savon for 9 yards to the RIC38, out of bounds, 1st DOWN. The previous piece is being revised. The verdict on the field has been quashed. The runner stepped out of bounds (OVERTURNED PLAY: (14:20) #17 B.English III pass complete to #31 S.Smith for 16 yards to the RIC45, out of bounds, 1ST DOWN). 1st and 10 at RIC38 (13:59) Dykes, Aaron rush for 16 yards win to the VT 46 (Waller,Jermaine; Pollard,Norell), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th at VT 46 (13:34) Dykes, Aaron rush for 16 yards win to the VT 30 (Daley, Tae), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th at VT 30 (13:00) English III, Beau pass complete to Henley, Leroy for 5 yards to the VT 25 (Hollifield,Dax; Chatman,Armani). 2nd and 5th at VT 25 (12:18) Smith, Savon rush for 0 yards to the VT 25 (Pollard, Norell; Williams, Jordan). 3rd and 5th at VT 25 (11:39) Smith, Savon rush for 6 yards to VT 19 (Waller,Jermaine), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th at VT 19 (11:14) English III, Beau pass complete to Dykes, Aaron for 5 yards loss to the VT 24 (Daley, Tae). 2nd and 15th at VT 24 (10:33) English III, Beau pass complete to Johnson, Jonathan for 3 yards to the VT 21 (Hollifield,Dax). Johnson, Jonathan injured during the play 3rd and 12th at VT 21 English III, Beau pass incomplete to Deveney, Connor QB rushed through Griffin, Jaylen and Barno, Amare. 3rd and 12th at VT 21 Richmond timeout, clock 10:07. 4th and 12th on VT 21 (09:59) Larson, Jake field goal from 38 yards GOOD, clock 10:02. 1st and 10 at RIC35 Larson, Jake kicks off 61 yards to the VT 04 King, Keshawn returns 18 yards to the VT 22 (Banks, Aaron).

