HOW TO WATCH: WVU Football Week 4 vs. Oklahoma





MORGANTOWN, WV –The 2-1 Mountaineers have landed in Norman, Ok., hoping for a shot at the team’s first road win in six games. WVU head coach Neal Brown is not only trying to quell his road loss streak, but also trying to bring a regular season win on the road back from Norman for the first time since 1982. Brown and his team are ready to take on the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners at 7:30 p.m. EST. IT’S GAME DAY Are you ready?#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/FlwEi2964k — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) September 25, 2021 The start of the conference game, this game could be the turning point of the season in a West Virginia team soaring high after an attack by Virginia Tech No. 15 at home. Jarret Doege who pairs meaningful long-distance runs with his wide outs could take the pressure off Leddie Brown, who already has 265 rushing yards on 51 attempts. Even if this game isn’t Mountaineer W, it’s a good chance to cement the two and work on aspects of the offensive schedule that has been missing for three weeks, not only against a ranked opponent, but one with whom Mountaineer fans are well known. West Virginia is 6-3 overall in Big 12 Conference openers, including 1-2 on the road. The last time WVU football opened its conference action with Oklahoma was in 2015, to the tune of a Week 4 loss in Norman to a then-ranked No. 15 Early selection, 44-24. For those who couldn’t make the trip to the Palace on the Prairie, here are all the other ways to tune in for the Mountaineer Week 4 action! TV channel: ABC TV crew: Chris Fowler (PBP), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline) Radio:Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG Radio crew:Tony Caridi (PBP) and Dwight Wallace (color analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline) Local channel:WZST-FM 100.9 The stream will also be available on the new, free WVU Gameday app on the Apple App Store and Google Play. SIRIUS XM:Ch. 98 on Sirius radios and Ch. 200 on XM radios Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruitment. Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Twitter and watch us on YouTube. And don’t forget to subscribe to all our articles delivered straight to your inbox.

