Youth tennis San Diego organizes the virtual gala Kick Up Your Boots for The Kids from October 4-8

Youth Tennis San Diego (YTSD) will host its virtual Kick Up Your Boots for the Kids gala from Monday, October 4, 8:00 AM to Friday, October 8, 8:00 PM. YTSD is a non-profit organization (tax number #95-6095644 ) whose goal is to promote the educational, physical and social development of all youth through organized tennis and educational activities. Through its signature outreach program, the Kathy Chabot Willette After School Tennis Program (AST), YTSD brings coaches to local recreation centers and schools in underserved San Diego neighborhoods to provide tennis and positive adult mentorship during critical after-school hours. More than 90% of AST participants need financial assistance. YTSD owns and operates the George E. Barnes Family Junior Tennis Center, the only public junior tennis facility in San Diego, built in 1995, primarily with private funding. The Barnes hosts 45 junior and collegiate tournaments annually, including the Billie Jean King USTA Girls 16 & 18 National Championships and this year’s first-ever ATP-250 San Diego Open Tournament on September 25 – October 3. Kids 5-18 play for free at Barnes, which serves more than 10,000 visitors annually. The annual YTSD gala is the main source of funding for scholarships, equipment and tournament fees for children in need. Register for free at one.bidpal.net/kickupyourboots2021. Anyone can bid and YTSD ships items anywhere in the US Some of the items you can bid on include a three-night stay at Happy Days, the former Copley Estate at La Casa Del Zorro, Lacoste VIP Experience at the 2022 Miami Open, and a fine wine selection from private collections in San Diego and Los Angeles. Wines include a 2005 Chteau Smith Haut Lafitte Rouge Gran Cru Class, 2005 Chteau Pape Clment Grand Cru Class de Graves and a 2008-2012 Silver Oak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon flight. Finally, Patrons can purchase $50 chances to win The Mirror, through Lululemon and a one-year subscription to classes (thousands). There are only 150 chances available. For more questions about YTSD or the virtual Kick Up Your Boots For the Kids gala, please contact Chief Development Officer Barbara Edwards at 619-221-9000, x103.

