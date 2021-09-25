Field hockey returns to winning ways against Saint Francis





Next game: Central Michigan 1-10-2021 | 12 o’clock OXFORD, Ohio Twenty-four hours after taking their first shutout of the season against reigning champions of the Mid-American Conference Miami, Longwood made a huge recovery. Supported by goals from Sophia Loscher , Isis Merry and Maroussia Walckiers , the Lancers (5-3, 1-1 MAC) handled Saint Francis (3-5) whistle to get away with a 3-1 win Saturday afternoon at the Miami Field Hockey Complex. The three-goal game lifted Longwood’s MAC-leading score total to 19 in the season and gave the Lancers their third win in the last four games. “It was nice to come back today with a win,” said Longwood head coach Iain Byers . “We played much better hockey and moved the ball more effectively. We need to do more this week to be prepared for a well-trained Friday in Central Michigan.” After falling 3-0 on Friday against MAC favorite Miami, the Lancers responded by doubling Saint Francis’ shots in Saturday’s follow-up and putting together their third game with at least three goals this season. All three of those outbursts have come since September 12, in which the Lancers have now outperformed their past four foes 13-6. Longwood also came within three minutes of scoring what would have been a MAC-leading fourth shutout, but Saint Francis defender Julia Breneman ruined the out with a goal that came with just 2:18 left. That was Saint Francis’ only shot on target for the game, as Longwood’s backfield quartet of Kolbey Donahue , Kylie Levine , Luna Lopez and Ireland McDermott limited the red flash to just six shots in total, including a time span of over 30 minutes without a single attempt. Meanwhile, Longwood took a 3-0 lead in the 35th minute, with Loscher starting to score in the second period and Vrolijks and Walckiers following with back-to-back scores in the span of less than two minutes early in the second half. Merrys’ goal was her third goal of the season, putting her in a three-way tie for team leaders alongside Ana Paula Lazaro and Luna Lopez , while Walckiers’ was her second and Loscher’s her first of the year. Walckiers also added an assist and found Vrolijks with the pass that gave Longwood a 2-0 lead. The Lancers are now gearing up for a return to conference play with MAC rival Central Michigan heading to Farmville for a showdown on Friday, Oct. 1. The Lancers have won six in a row against the Chippewas and are 6-1 in the series since joining MAC in 2014. #horsepower

