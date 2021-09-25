The worst-selling console of every generation that deserves more love

The best-selling consoles get all the love. Everyone wants to know who has sold the most units and which gaming device has the most fans. But what about the worst-selling consoles? The ones who made mistakes, or maybe didn’t have the right branding strategies, leaving them behind their competitors?

Ashistory has proven with consoles like the GameCube that some less-selling contenders eventually developed large cult followings and received a lot of praise through retrospectives, proving that they were just diamonds in the rough, dug up a little too late. It’s proof that even the worst-selling consoles have a story to tell.





9 1st generation: Atari Pong (about 150,000 units)

Everyone probably knows pong. It was an arcade game that took the world by storm, revitalized the digital games market and helped establish Atari’s name in entertainment history. However, the home version of the game, also developed by Atari, did not fare as well. The console, called Home Pong, was a hit, selling over 150,000 units.

However, pong was in fact a copy of a game that already existed on the Magnavox Odyssey called Table tennis. Atari was hit with a lawsuit, damaging the company’s reputation and forcing them to pay royalties to Magnavox when a pong game has been sold. Despite this (and the fact that the Odyessy went on to sell all other 1st generation consoles), Atari’s pong is still one of the most influential games of all time.

8 2nd generation: Fairchild Channel F (about 250,000 units)

The 2nd generation of gaming took place from the late 1970s to early 1980s, leading to the industry’s crash in ’83. During this era, Atari reigned supreme, until they completely destroyed the industry for releasing too many rushed, poorly made games, causing consumers to lose confidence and interest in gaming.

But the real underdog was the Channel F, launched in 1976. It was the first console to use game cartridges, allowing one machine to play a variety of games. It was a technological breakthrough and allowed players to purchase a wide variety of games, including sports, pinball and even virtual gambling titles. However, when Atari launched the VCS/2600, Fairchild was unable to compete.

7 3rd generation: Atari XEGS (about 100,000 units)

Atari’s cheap and crappy games were one of the main causes of the ’83 game crash, creating an industry vacuum that SEGA and Nintendo were eager to fill with their new consoles – the Nintendo Entertainment System and SEGA Master System. However, Atari tried to hold out and release the XEGS.

The console was a redesign of Atari’s 65XE computer. It was impressive because it could be used as a computer or console, had backwards compatibility for all of Atari’s 8-bit games, and had a range of unique peripherals, including a keyboard. Although the system hardly had any new games, it was impressive in its versatility. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to save Atari’s reputation.

6 4th generation: CD-I (570,000 units)

During the early 90s, the Console Wars were in full swing between Nintendo’s SNES and SEGA’s Genesis/Mega Drive. However, the decade also produced tons of strange consoles that never stood a chance. Most notable was Phillip’s CD-I multimedia machine. The console had disc-based encyclopedias, “edutainment” titles, and most importantly, video games.

A bizarre contract dispute with Nintendo allowed the Phillips to legally make his own video games based on Nintendo characters like Mario and Zelda. The games were ridiculous and hated, making them rare these days. They’re now going for a whopping $6,000 on eBay, proving that even despised games can become coveted collectibles with a story to tell.

5 5th generation: Atari Jaguar (125,000 units)

Atari’s reputation never recovered after the game crash in the 1980s, and the 1993 Jaguar proved to be their last entry into the console market, with only 125,000 units sold. Despite the low sales, the console was actually quite inventive. It combined two 32-bit chips to create a “64-bit” system, years ahead of the N64 and others.

Unfortunately, programming for the duel chip system was a mess, so many companies simply refused to work with Atari. But when done right, as with the critically acclaimedAlien vs Predator and Rayman games, the console proved itself to be a worthy contender. Unfortunately, due to the company’s reputation, its true brilliance was experienced by only a small number of gamers.

4 6th generation: SEGA Dreamcast (9.13 million units)

As the world entered the new millennium, the gaming industry became the most competitive it had ever been. Better technology led to better systems and the arrival of the PS2 changed gaming forever. “Fun” was no longer the sole purpose of gaming. It now needed cutting edge graphics, a movie-quality soundtrack, and huge game worlds.

SEGA, desperate to save itself after the disastrous release of the 32X and Saturn, wanted the first 6th generation console on the market and release the Dreamcast in ’99. Unfortunately, this gave every other company time to observe what worked and what didn’t, allowing them to build better consoles. In 2001, the Dreamcast was discontinued due to low sales – the same year the GameCube and Xbox hit the market.

3 7th generation: Xbox 360 (24 million units)

By the 7th generation, game legends Atari and SEGA had been murdered, leaving the console world now made up of three juggernauts: Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft. The competition was intense and all three 7th generation consoles – PS3, Wii, Xbox 360 – are considered absolute classics.

However, due to the runaway success of Nintendo’s new Wii console, Sony and Microsoft had to catch up. Still, the 360 ​​is certainly not a bad console. Many even claim it to be the best in the series, with epic exclusive games like halo 3 and Weapons of Warnotable successes.

2 8th Generation: Wii U (13.65 million units)

In just six years, Nintendo went from reigning supreme to struggling to stay relevant. The company released its Wii U console in 2012, leaving customers completely baffled. Was it an addition to the Wii? Was it just an improved version of the Wii until a new console came out? No one could quite grasp what the Wii U was, which led to abysmal numbers and eventually became Nintendo’s best-selling console ever.

However, despite the low sales, the Wii U’s game library was excellent:Pikmin 3, Donkey Kong Land: Tropical Freeze, Mario Kart 8, Bayonetta 2, Super Mario 3D World, and so much more. The console had piles of critically acclaimed titles, but no one to play them. To solve this problem, Nintendo has re-released numerous Wii U games for the Switch.

1 9th generation: not yet known

The 9th generation of gaming just started in 2020 with the PS5 and Xbox X/S. This is because the Nintendo Switch is actually included in the 8th generation as it was only released 5 years after the Wii U and has not made any real graphics or gameplay improvements. However, the Switch is quite versatile and is a marvel in its own right.

The two current competitors are both doing extremely well. PlayStation is, as always, better than Xbox. The PS5 has already sold more than 10 million units and would easily sell more if there were no product shortages. But this doesn’t mean Xbox is struggling. In fact, Microsoft announced that the X/S will sell faster than any console in the company’s history. This has led some to regard the 9th generation as gaming’s latest console war.

