Game 155 Lineups: Nats at Reds





October is a week away and right handed Eric Fedde (7-8, 4.66 ERA) still looking for consistency. Although he has won three of the four decisions since August 17, he has a 5.05 ERA in that span, allowing opponents to beat .274/.308/.527. But his strikeouts have increased: 42 over his past 35 2/3 innings. Fedde is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two career starts against the Reds, who are trying to stay relevant in the National League wildcard race. During a lifelong start at Great American Ball Park, the right-wing gave up two runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts in four innings on June 1, 2019. The current Reds hit a robust .306/.390/.639 off Fedde, but their best hitter against him, Mike Moustakas (3-for-3 with two doubles, a homer and three RBI’s) is on the plantar injured list. fasciitis in his right foot. Jesse Winker (2-for-5 with a homer) is on the IL with an intercostal strain. Rookie right Vladimir Gutirrez (9-6, 4.53 ERA) will make his first career start against the Nationals. He has lost three of four decisions since August 17, racking up a 5.97 ERA during that period, and has not escaped the fourth inning in four of his last five starts. Between July 5 and August 12, Gutirrez went 5-0 with a 3.05 ERA over seven starts and went six times in six innings. second baseman Luis Garca hits fifth again and Jordy Mercer plays third base, with Carter Kieboom from the lineup after undergoing an MRI on his left forearm this morning. WASHINGTON NATIONALS at CINCINNATI REDS

True: Great American Ball Park

Game time: 7:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN2

Radio: 106.7 FM, MLB.com

Weather: Sunny, 65 degrees, wind 7 mph to left field NATIONAL

CF Lane Thomas

SS Alcides Escobar

RF Juan Soto

1B Josh Bell

2B Luis Garca

C Keibert Ruiz

3B Jordy Mercer

LF Andrew Stevenson

RHP Erick Fedde RED

2B Jonathan India

LF Max Schrock

RF Nick Castellanos

1B Tyler Stephenson

SS Kyle Farmer

3B Eugenio Surez

C Tucker Barnhart

CF TJ Friedl

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez

