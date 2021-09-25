Cricket: Matthew Cross 70 helps Scotland to precious victory over Papua New Guinea

A BRILLIANT 70 from Matthew Cross helped Scotland secure a precious World Cup qualifier win against Papua New Guinea.

Shane Burger’s men are in Oman this week for a series of one-day internationals as they look closer to a place in the 2023 50-over Finals.

And they got off to the perfect start with a six-wicket win in their World Cricket League 2 opener.

Set a target of 198 to win, openers Cross and Kyle Coetzer put Scotland in the driver’s seat as they put down 78 for the first wicket.

And after both fell, it was left to George Munsey (27 out) and Dylan Budge (7 out) to eventually lead Scotland to a comfortable win with seven overs to go.

A delighted Burger said: “I am extremely happy that we won the first race and I am very happy with the performance the boys put in today, especially in the hot conditions. No matter how well you prepare at home, it’s never like you’re in the real thing and so it was a bit of a shock to the system to be there today, but the guys got through it well.

“We bowled well in the stages and managed to keep getting wickets, which was essential, but we know there are a lot of areas where we need to keep improving.

“It was really good to see the seamen working together and then our spinners come in and do a great job. There were also two fantastic catches by Ally Evans, which was a game-changing moment, and Calum MacLeod.

“From a batting point of view, a good start like we did was really encouraging, I thought Matthew Cross was excellent for playing the way he did. To keep the wicket for the whole innings and then go out and open the blow, is a very difficult question and he did it with flying colors and played superbly.

“It was great to see us finish the game so clinically.”

Coetzer had won the toss and chose to bowl in the 36°C heat, with Safyaan Sharif dropping in early to eliminate Tony Ura in the second over.

The wickets continued to tumble as the Scots denied their opponents the chance to form meaningful partnerships. When Gavin Main had previously stalled Norman Vanua for 13, Papua New Guinea faltered at 125 for 8.

A brilliant ninth-wicket 66-run partnership frustrated Scotland, however, with Chad Soper finishing 46 not out and Damien Rovu making 32 to help the Pacific side to a more respectable 197 all out.

The bowlers’ picks were Main and Hamza Tahir who each took three wickets.

Scotland got off to a strong start in their response through Coetzer and Cross before the captain fell to 23.

Cross made his 50 from just 46 balls as he and MacLeod continued to bring the game to their opponents.

Cross eventually went stumped for 70 but MacLeod’s 45 kept the ship steady. And after he fell, Munsey and Budge finished the job, with the former sealing the win with a six.

Next for Scotland is Oman on Tuesday and Burger said: “We are in a good place. We know we must have a lot of this game.

“There are still areas where we need to improve, but we will take a lot of courage out of this and I am very pleased that we have had a long game of cricket in the heat which will put us in a good place forward. ”