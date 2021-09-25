Northern Valley provides blueprint for incoming 6-man soccer teams

GRAINFIELD, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) – In 2019, the Almena-Northern Valleys football team went through many of the same problems that other small schools faced. Northern Valley finished 2-7 with three competitive losses, the program’s fewest wins in 10 years. However, NV had 12 players on its roster. The Huskies suffered some injuries. In Week 7, the Huskies traveled to Osborne, the eventual state champions of Eight-Man, Division II.

Northern Valley had eight healthy players, including two who had never played football until that year. Northern Valley lineman Kai Cox labeled the night as scary.

It’s like we’ve hit rock bottom, Cox said.

The Huskies were able to finish the game. Osborne won 48-0. For the Huskies, a traditional eight-man force, it was a future step to six.

It really wasn’t fair, I wasn’t thinking about anyone, Northern Valley coach Marvin Gebhard said Friday afternoon. That cemented it for us, like we have to do this.

Last year, Northern Valley joined the growing list of schools to play six-man football. This fall, 14 teams will have an official varsity schedule and Ransom-Western Plains will play a partial schedule.

Northern Valley defeated Rolla 69-6 at Wheatland-Grinnell High School in Grainfield on Friday, September 24, 2021. (Everett Royer, KSportsImages.com)

On September 16, KSHSAA voted unanimously to make six-man an official KSHSAA sport beginning in 2022. Twenty-four teams are required to become a KSHSAA sport.

You have no choice, said Cox. You have to fight. Thankfully no one else was injured in that game, but it’s sad to see a team with only eight guys. At least they’re hard-working guys, and they’re guys who wanted to be there, but now that we have a real team, it’s so much better.

In 2014, Weskan, located several miles from the Colorado Line, experienced low numbers. The Coyotes became the first Kansas team to play six-man since 03. Over the next six years, six-man has resided mainly in northwestern and southwestern Kansas. Burrton has been the easternmost school.

On Friday morning, KSHSAA officially named the schools that will switch to six-man, many from the Eastern side: Altoona-Midway, Chase, Chetopa, Ingalls, Southern Coffey County, Center, Peabody-Burns, Southern Cloud, Tescott, Waverly, Wetmore and Triplains Brewster. As of Friday night, those squads were a combined 6-32 in eight-man football this fall.

This fall, Chase and Chetopa have already been forfeited due to low numbers. Center was unable to assemble an eight-man squad and will play some six-man games. Peabody-Burns was exploring a six-man action this summer.

As long as I can play football, that’s fine, Cox said. I know originally that KSHSAA didn’t really want too much to do with it. It’s pretty nice to get noticed and realize we’re a sport.

Northern Valley defeated Rolla 69-6 at Wheatland-Grinnell High School in Grainfield on Friday, September 24, 2021. (Everett Royer, KSportsImages.com)

This summer, several coaches told CIK that six men were about to reach the required 24 teams. Two weeks ago, Western Plains athletic Dana Shay expressed a keen interest in raising six men. Six-man coaches often have games scheduled in neutral venues to hold matches.

We all understand how hard it is to keep football in our communities and we have a mutual respect for each other that is very unique, Weskan coach Brett Clow told CIK this summer.

According to KSHSAA, 26 teams will play six-man in 2022-23. Those teams’ enrollments for ninth, tenth and eleventh grades range from 19 to 55 students. Northern Valley is in the middle at 36.

The 6-Man Association has helped with game schedules and playoffs, including the Wild West Bowl Championship in Dodge City. Wild West Bowl champions included Weskan, Moscow and Cheylin, the best football results in school history. Last fall, Cheylin won the Wild West Bowl, the first athletic title in any sport in program annals.

Ashland, currently ranked No. 1 in six-man classes, currently has major sophomore and freshman classes. Then they will probably only have one to three footballing boys in the next three classes.

KSHSAA sanctions will also help with planning. A full KSHSAA schedule consists of nine football games. Last year, Northern Valley only played seven, a trend for six-man teams. The six-man squads played an average of 6.2 games on the field in 2020.

It was great, Gebhard said. First of all, we now get a full schedule, like for the 6-man club, we didn’t get that full schedule. So now we get a full schedule. We get the state KSHSAA championship, and we’re also lucky, we now have a good group that hopefully we can be in those games at the end.

Northern Valley defeated Rolla 69-6 at Wheatland-Grinnell High School in Grainfield on Friday, September 24, 2021. (Everett Royer, KSportsImages.com)

In addition, many of the top six-person schools, including Ashland, Cheylin, and Northern Valley, rely heavily on sophomores and juniors. Northern Valley has 16 players, with only three seniors, including Bailey Sides. Due to his brothers’ marriage, he missed Friday’s 69-6 win against Rolla, a match played at Grainfield, a neutral site. NV had big performances from backs Jeremiah Hansen, Gabriel Rudd and Foster Brands.

Cox is the youngest of four boys. His father, Brad, played and coached for NV. Gebhard and Brad Cox were longtime assistants to Chuck Fessenden, who coached the Huskies for 43 years. Gebhard took over the position of head coach in 19. With six men, all players can get the ball.

Originally I wasn’t excited, Kai said. I am like my father. I like the old smashmouth football. He played for Chuck Fessenden, who liked to ground and pound. It was kind of weird because you switch to six guys, it’s almost like a track meeting. But once I was placed in the middle, I realized that this is not so bad.

I mean, everyone qualifies for a pass, and that’s my favorite thing to do, he added. I like to catch. But it’s really fun because everyone has chances to be the star. But everyone also has the opportunity to be the team player, so I like that so much.

