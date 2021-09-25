From IPL to ISL, sports leagues in India to watch out for

The format of the sports league was introduced in India in 2005 with the Premier Hockey League

By Reya Mehrotra

The sports league format was introduced in India in 2005 with the Premier Hockey League, which closed in 2008 and paved the way for IPL in the same year. Undoubtedly, cricket is the most loved sport in India and every victory, controversy or loss in the sport makes national headlines. With the ongoing IPL, the excitement levels of cricket fans are at a peak. We bring you more short sports leagues in India to watch out for.

Pro Kabaddi League

The professional-level Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) was launched in 2014. The format is again inspired by IPL and uses the franchise model. The teams are Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors, U Mumba, UP Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans, Patna Pirates and so on. Like IPL and ISL, PKL teams also have celebrities and influential business people as owners such as Abhishek Bachchan and Gautam Adani.

Indian Super League

In the Indian football system, ISL is one of the two top-level leagues, the second being I-League. It is organized by the All India Football Federation and sponsored by Hero Motocorp. India’s first national football league started in 1996 with the National Football League. The Indian Super League was officially launched in 2013 by Reliance, Star Sports and All India Football Federation. ISL has an ownership model similar to the IPL. The teams have owners such as Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Rakesh Jhunjhujwala, Tata Group and Allu Aravind.

Pro Volleyball League

The PVL is an initiative of Baseline Ventures India and Volleyball Federation of India. It is a professional indoor volleyball competition for men. The teams include U Mumba Volley, Chennai Spartans, Ahmedabad Defenders, Black Hawks Hyderabad, Calicut Heroes and Kochi Blue Spikers. International players such as Rudy Verhoeff, Ruslans Sorokins, David Lee, Andrej Patuc, Carson Clark and Alexander Bader will be present. Each team has 12 players and a reserve of two players.

Pro Wrestling League

PWL was founded in 2015 by the Wrestling Federation of India and ProSportify. It has six franchises representing Indian cities and is formed through auctions. Teams include Delhi Sultans, MP Yodha, Haryana Hammers, Mumbai Maharathi, NCR Punjab Royals and UP Dangal. In 2019 Haryana Hammers defeated Punjab Royals and won the title. The team included players like Anastasia Nichita from Moldova, Tayana Omelchenko from Azerbaijan and Indias Seema, Parveen Rana, Ravi Kumar and Rajneesh. Each team consists of nine players. The competition’s mascot is Faulad Singh, who encourages the participants to compete fairly and with integrity. 51 Olympians participated in the three editions.

Indian Premier League

The Twenty20 cricket league is played by eight teams from eight different Indian cities. It was established in 2007 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the first edition of IPL was held in 2008. According to the BCCI, IPL contributed $160 million to India’s GDP and is also the most attended cricket league in the world . By 2022, IPL is expected to have 10 teams. The 14th edition of the IPL is currently being held in the UAE. In the history of IPL competitions, Reliance Industries’ Mumbai Indians team is the most successful team with five wins.

Pro Badminton League

PBL started in India in 2016 and is one of the best badminton leagues in the world. Both Indian and international badminton players, including Olympic medalists, participate in the competition. The competition has helped to popularize the sport even further with wide reach to the public across various platforms. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lee Chong Wei, Carolina Marin, Victor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying and Lee Yong Dae participated in the competition. Franchises from Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Guwahati are part of the competition. The PBL has had five successful seasons so far. The names of the teams are Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Chennai Team, Pune 7 Aces, Mumbai Rockets. Last year, Bengaluru Raptors won the league title by beating North Eastern Warriors.

Ultimate Table Tennis

India’s top league for table tennis, UTT started in 2017 with six franchises in which 36 players played for 18 days. Top athletes and coaches from India and abroad, including medalists from the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, are at the heart of the competition. The Table Tennis Federation of India is the stakeholder in UTT. The teams include Chennai Lions, Puneri Paltan, Goa Challengers, U Mumba, Dabang Delhi and Mavericks Kolkata. In 2019, Chennai Lions emerged as winners, beating Dabang Delhi.