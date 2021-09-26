Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI, LIVE cricket Score: Aussies choose to bat first





Australia Women Vs India Women, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates:Australia wins the toss for the third time in a row and this time Meg Lanning chooses to bat for a change. Only the only change for the Indians Sneh Rana who replaces Poonam Yadav. The Aussies, on the other hand, get Haynes back in their XI with Mooney shifting to the middle rank as Stella Campbell makes her debut. Example: After Australia narrowly escaped the jaws of defeat on Friday, Australia hopes to produce another clinical display across all divisions when they take on India on Sunday in the third and final one-day international at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Opener Beth Mooney led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 125 and was ably assisted by Tahlia McGrath (74) and Nicola Carey (39*) as the hosts recovered from a shaky start and were reduced to 52/4 after setting 275 to to seal the victory in the very last installment of the game. India had previously produced a shot rendering that was a big improvement over the first ODI as Smriti Mandhana’s 86 and Richa Ghosh’s 44 along with a late boost from the likes of Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar helped them finish at 274/7. The win expanded Australia’s winning point in the 50-over format to a whopping 26. Meg Lanning’s side have not lost in the format against England since October 2017. They hope to turn 27 on Sunday to face the Indians before the tour heads to the Gold Coast town, where the one-off Pink-ball Test and the three T20Is will take place at the Carrara Oval. Selections: India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht. AustraliaMeg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano , Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham. Match starts at 5.35 am.

