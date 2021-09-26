Sports
Women’s IPL is inevitable: Harsha Bhogle, cricket commentator
By Reya Mehrotra
Fantasy sports in India is a relatively new concept but fans are addicted to it and it is one of the fastest growing sports tech platforms. What do you think has fueled growth?
Only a certain number of people can play a game, but there is a much larger number of people who understand it. For them, it’s their big chance to be part of the game and win.
That is why we have seen great growth in India in recent years. Fantasy sports around the world thrive on the principle that the players know who to choose.
How did you become part of Fantasy Akhada?
These are a lot of tech companies that are into sports and sports fandom, but if you want to succeed, you have to be a tech company first. With Akhada, I like that.
It is legal, scalable and profitable. It’s good to see the innocence of an industry when you run a business ethically and grow it that way. If people put in money and trust, then it is a pure game. The way Akhada has grown in the last 12-14 months is amazing.
Do you play fantasy sports?
I like to play fantasy cricket when I have time. But now that I’m really in the game, I don’t. People start taking sides because you want that particular player to do well. So when you’re working with a game, you don’t want to have those biases built into you.
What other fantasy sports do you like besides fantasy cricket?
I asked Amit (Purohit, founder of Fantasy Akhada) to teach me fantasy football. Cricket is such a measurable game; it mixes very easily in fantasy sports. I want to learn how to measure a fullback’s contribution to football.
There are many similarities between betting and fantasy sports (because one selects a player based on his previous performance). Do you think the rise of fantasy sports will curb betting in India in some way?
That has also been discussed a lot in the courts. As part of my advanced training in this game, I spoke to some regular fantasy players and was surprised by how much attention goes into it, which is not the case with betting. I feel like they crack numbers more than me (in fantasy cricket).
We choose players based on their past performance in fantasy sports, but human behavior is unpredictable. If a player has not done well in the past matches, he may well play very well in the next match. So how does that affect a game in fantasy sports?
It’s like selecting a team. You are the captain of the team and select someone based on their record. No one can predict what will happen because someone will come and play very well. You rely on your intuition and that’s what makes it different from person to person, but it’s not strictly intuitive. It is the result of a lot of work.
What are your expectations for this year’s IPL?
It doesn’t matter who I think will win, but who wins is important. The shorter the game, the greater the chance that a team will win. We see that there is a science to the 20 overs cricket that determines what will happen.
We live in such turbulent times. For these two tournaments (IPL and T20) I want fans to see good funcricket happen.
There are so many types of cricket in India today. Do you think it puts pressure on the players, even if it makes good money?
It’s up to the fans to decide. Think of it as an FMCG market. It’s about what people want. But if it’s a heritage product, you want to preserve it. I would ask my friends in the media industry, because they have their finger on the pulse of the aam janta.
As fantasy cricket and football leagues grow, it becomes a barometer of public perception.
On our platform, a number of people have even played women’s cricket, which is a big sign. Many of us want to push the idea for IPL for women and that is inevitable.
It started with IPL and now we have multiple leagues like the Pro Kabaddi League, Pro Wrestling League, Indian Super League and huge amounts of money are pouring in…
(Cuts in) That’s the future. Country vs country is fantastic and will never die, but as a mass sport only 11 people can dream of playing in it. I remember in one of the Punjab Kings vs RCB matches, Harpreet Brar came in and had a great match. You won’t see it in country versus country format.
He is the underdog here and became a nighttime star. These stories only happen during competitions because you have to work very hard to be part of the national team. What IPL has done is it has given players opportunities and confidence. It’s a pure reality show with no script.
You have an academic background, with professors as parents. You went to IIM Ahmedabad but took comment. How did this state of affairs come about?
Times were very different then than what we have now. There weren’t many choices we had. Salaries at the time were `2,000-2,500 per month. The risk perceptions were therefore very different. This was not just pre-internet, but pre-liberalization.
It’s a long story I have to tell someday.
You played cricket in college. Have you ever thought of taking it up as a profession?
New. Why would I? There was no future then. The kind of families we come from wasn’t an option. Whether you’re good or not, that’s another story. But there was no option. I’ve played enough to enjoy it. You may not be a good enough painter to own an art exhibition or a gallery, but you know enough about art to look and tell which painting is better as an art critic.
In fact, this is one of the reasons for the growth of fantasy sports in India. Everyone sees themselves as a critic. Fantasy sports thrive on that same principle.
