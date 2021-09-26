Football: Chase grabs two touchdowns, cadets fall for seagulls





NORTHFIELD, Vt. – The Norwich University football team struck in their first scrimmage, but they couldn’t hold out in the second half when they went down 30-21 on Saturday coming home to Endicott in a non-conference game. Endicott goes to 3-1 with the win, while Norwich goes to 1-3 this season after their last non-conference set-up. The cadets’ first play from scrimmage was a touchdown pass by Mitchell Theal (Elma, NY) made a pass on his right to Trevor Chase for the 70-yard score. Trying the extra point by Zach Bushy (Suffolk, Va.) was good and put the Cadets at 7-0 in the first 14 seconds of the game. freshman Jeremy Henault (Goffstown, NH) stopped an Endicott drive with an interception to give Norwich possession at the Gulls 12 yard line. The Cadets followed with three straight rushes from Nate Parady (Saint Albans, Vt.) who ended the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. The Gulls would come on the scoreboard after a blocked kick, giving them possession on the 6-yard line. Mike Ingraffia was able to break the plane in a two-meter stampede, halving the Endicott deficit. A 32-yard field goal by Ryan Smith of the Gulls with 32 seconds left put Endicott in the half with four. In the third quarter, Ingraffia completed a six-yard pass to Shane Aylward, completing a seven-play, 71-yard drive. The Gulls’ next possession resulted in a 36-yard field goal, giving them their first lead of the game with 5:16 remaining in the third quarter. Norwich was then able to put together a nine-play, 75-yard drive where Theal found Chase for a touchdown for the second time in the game. After the extra point, the Cadets regained the lead after trailing 3:24. In the fourth quarter, Smith again scored his third field goal of the game, this time from 40 yards, with 11:21 on the clock, giving the Gulls a 23-21 lead, and one they wouldn’t give up. Endicott would end the Cadets with an option play to the right, where Ingraffia threw the ball to Anthony Caggianelli who completed the 42-yard play in the end zone. Norwich has finished non-conference play and will focus on NEWMAC competition, with their conference game on Saturday, October 2 when they head to New London, Conn. travel for a matchup with the Coast Guard Academy. The Cadets’ won the rivalry match in 2019 and will try to keep the “Mug” in Northfield.

