It’s over for the convention in Punjab





The mess in Punjab is self-bent by Congress. Among the states to go to the polls early next year are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. Until the beginning of the month, it looked like Congress would lose the other four states with the exception of Punjab. With the unceremonious departure of Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab will also be lost. Then the Congress will remain in office in one major state, Rajasthan. Chhattisgarh is dangerously balanced.

In Maharashtra and Kerala, Congress is an insignificant and ignored junior partner.

The name, Congressional Command, is a misnomer. Once upon a time there was a high command. No longer like that. But unfortunately no one challenges the trio of Shrimati Sonia Gandhi, Shri Rahul Gandhi and Shrimati Vadra. Even the group of 23 is no longer heard. One or two of its members speak. Number ten Janpath ignores them.

In recent years, the performance of the party in Uttar Pradesh has been abysmal. In 2017, the total in UP was 7 out of 403 seats.

I will now take up the smug mess in Punjab. Shri Harish Rawat, the general secretary in charge of Punjab, has the gift of making confusion even more confusing through his incoherence and contradictory statements. She has one foot in Uttarakhand, his home state, and another in Punjab. His head and heart are in his home state. He has the ambition to become Prime Minister. A perfectly legitimate desire. But he wants to have the cake and eat it too.

One day he says that Amarinder Singh will lead the Congress in the parliamentary elections. Then he suggests that Navjot Singh Sidhu would be that face. Next, Shri Sidhu and the newly elected Chief Minister will be together. He also stated that the elections would be fought under the leadership of Smt Sonia Gandhi, who is largely out of communication. She would be unwell. But good enough to go on holiday to Mashobra, in Himachal Pradesh.

How did the great cricketer and TV comedian popular in Pakistan become president of the Pradesh Congress Committee despite opposition from Prime Minister Amarinder Singh? Shri Sidhu is said to have the support of Shrimati Vadra. What does she have to do with Punjab? She is general secretary of UP.

Shri Rahul Gandhi resigned as president of Congress some time ago. Now he has no post in the party. Still, he’s in control. Power without responsibility.

Both brother and sister have attractive and endearing personalities. However, they are no longer young. They knock on middle-aged doors. If I’m not mistaken, Rahul Gandhi was born in 1971 and his sister two years later. Yet the party calls them young leaders.

As the second most senior chief minister of Congress, the uncomplicated and unintriguing Captain Amarinder Singh was the victim of his complacency. The party deceived him by keeping him in the dark about a meeting of the PCC, where a new Chief Minister was elected. He had no choice but to resign. He said he was humiliated and insulted. He felt hurt.

A congressional spokesman named Supriya Shrinate gave the lecture to the former Chief Minister on the 23rd: He is our eldest and the elderly often get angry and say many things. We respect his anger, age and experience. We hope he reconsiders his words. But there is no room in politics for anger, envy, enmity, vendetta and personal attacks and comments against political opponents.

The spokesperson doesn’t do that much. Politics is not a game of table tennis. It’s a deadly power play. Is she aware of the angry outbursts of several prominent congressional leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru? I was once on the receiving end of his not so clingy wrath. I worked closely with Indira Gandhi from 1966 to 1971. Her anger made high-ranking congressional cabinet ministers shudder in their dhotis. Rajiv Gandhis’ anger is well known. He was a very likeable person, but his bad temper could be unnerving. He once shouted publicly at the Chief Ministers of Andhra and Rajasthan.

Gandhi’s controlled indignation is well known. He made it impossible for Subhas Chandra Bose to continue as president of Congress when Bose crossed his path in 1938-39.

What will Amarinder Singh do now? He will hit where it hurts the most. Congress’ chances of winning the Punjab parliamentary elections early next year are more or less gone.

