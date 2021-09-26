Which Ohio State Soccer Players Are Not Available Against Akron?

COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football will face Akron on Saturday night without some veteran defensive players.

Defensive goals Tyreke Smith and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, cornerback Cameron Brown and defensive tackle Taron Vincent were among the 16 players listed as unavailable in the pregame status report. As always, the OSU report makes no distinction between injury, illness, academic or disciplinary reasons.

Other new or notable additions to the unavailable list include starting left tackle Thayer Munford, center Harry Miller and receiver Julian Fleming. Quarterback CJ Stroud did not appear on the report, although OSU coach Ryan Day said earlier this week he would likely play alone in an emergency while resting his aching shoulder.

Defensive ending Zach Harrison, who was not present against Tulsa last week, does not appear on the status report. The absence of Smith, who started the first three games, and Jean-Baptiste, who started in Harrison’s place, still leaves the Buckeyes thin on the defensive end.

That presumably means a bigger role for real freshmen JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.

After playing 25 combined snaps in the first two games per Pro Football Focus, Tuimoloaus usage rose to 45 snaps against Tulsa. Sawyer played 16 snaps in that game after a total of just seven in the first two games.

Vincent started the first three games with a defensive tackle alongside Haskell Garrett. However, Vincent left the Tulsa game with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

Brown, who missed nearly the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles, also missed the season opener against Minnesota. He appeared to be playing against Oregon due to some sort of injury, but last week against Tulsa, he jumped to 73 snaps.

His absence could represent the biggest workload yet for Sevyn Banks, who was a minimal competitor against Tulsa after sitting on the bench in the first two games. It could also mean more snaps for Demario McCall, Lejond Cavazos and freshmen Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson.

Starting left guard Thayer Munford, who left the Tulsa game early with an injury, is unavailable this week. Matt Jones is expected to start in his place. OSU coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that Munfords injury will not be serious.

Harry Miller is also listed as unavailable for the fourth week in a row. The offensive lineman seemed like a more substantial participant in training this week.

Wide receiver Julian Fleming is not available. He is the only receiver besides the three starters to have a catch this season and bring in two for 17 yards. However, he was expected to play more this week, with elaborate jokes possibly pointing to Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard would go.

No players were listed as game time decisions. Senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell did not play against Tulsa after a warm-up.

OHIO STATUS STATUS REPORT VS. AKRON

Game time decisions: No

Not available:

WR’s Kamrynn Babb and Julian Fleming

CB Cameron Brown

RB Marcus Crowley

DEs Tyler Friday, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyreke Smith

BUL Jaylen Johnson

OL’s Trey Leroux, Harry Miller, Thayer Munford and Ryan Smith

LB Mitchell Melton

DL Taron Vincent and Noah Potter

S Josh Proctor

