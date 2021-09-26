Sports
Which Ohio State Soccer Players Are Not Available Against Akron?
COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football will face Akron on Saturday night without some veteran defensive players.
Defensive goals Tyreke Smith and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, cornerback Cameron Brown and defensive tackle Taron Vincent were among the 16 players listed as unavailable in the pregame status report. As always, the OSU report makes no distinction between injury, illness, academic or disciplinary reasons.
Other new or notable additions to the unavailable list include starting left tackle Thayer Munford, center Harry Miller and receiver Julian Fleming. Quarterback CJ Stroud did not appear on the report, although OSU coach Ryan Day said earlier this week he would likely play alone in an emergency while resting his aching shoulder.
Defensive ending Zach Harrison, who was not present against Tulsa last week, does not appear on the status report. The absence of Smith, who started the first three games, and Jean-Baptiste, who started in Harrison’s place, still leaves the Buckeyes thin on the defensive end.
That presumably means a bigger role for real freshmen JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.
After playing 25 combined snaps in the first two games per Pro Football Focus, Tuimoloaus usage rose to 45 snaps against Tulsa. Sawyer played 16 snaps in that game after a total of just seven in the first two games.
Vincent started the first three games with a defensive tackle alongside Haskell Garrett. However, Vincent left the Tulsa game with an undisclosed injury and did not return.
Brown, who missed nearly the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles, also missed the season opener against Minnesota. He appeared to be playing against Oregon due to some sort of injury, but last week against Tulsa, he jumped to 73 snaps.
His absence could represent the biggest workload yet for Sevyn Banks, who was a minimal competitor against Tulsa after sitting on the bench in the first two games. It could also mean more snaps for Demario McCall, Lejond Cavazos and freshmen Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson.
Starting left guard Thayer Munford, who left the Tulsa game early with an injury, is unavailable this week. Matt Jones is expected to start in his place. OSU coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that Munfords injury will not be serious.
Harry Miller is also listed as unavailable for the fourth week in a row. The offensive lineman seemed like a more substantial participant in training this week.
Wide receiver Julian Fleming is not available. He is the only receiver besides the three starters to have a catch this season and bring in two for 17 yards. However, he was expected to play more this week, with elaborate jokes possibly pointing to Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard would go.
No players were listed as game time decisions. Senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell did not play against Tulsa after a warm-up.
OHIO STATUS STATUS REPORT VS. AKRON
Game time decisions: No
Not available:
WR’s Kamrynn Babb and Julian Fleming
CB Cameron Brown
RB Marcus Crowley
DEs Tyler Friday, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyreke Smith
BUL Jaylen Johnson
OL’s Trey Leroux, Harry Miller, Thayer Munford and Ryan Smith
LB Mitchell Melton
DL Taron Vincent and Noah Potter
S Josh Proctor
Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.
More Buckeyes Coverage
How McCord, Miller Can Seize an Opportunity Against Akron
Game predictions while the other Buckeyes QBs get their chance
Top 100 CB Muhammad talks about OSU and more: Recruiting roundup
How does OSU’s 2021 roster compare to Akron in talent?
Why Matt Jones stayed with Buckeyes, and why it matters
Watch the trailer for Saturday’s game
Stroud expected to sit against Akron and hand over QB to McCord/Miller
Are OSU, Clemson, Notre Dame in trouble? The College Football Playoff Show
Can the defense line use Akron to establish pass rush? Outrageous Predictions
Studrawa returns after missed match due to back surgery
What is OSU’s depth chart against Akron?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2021/09/which-ohio-state-football-players-are-unavailable-against-akron.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]