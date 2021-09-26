Falcons beat Rattlers in field hockey showdown

The first salvo for hockey supremacy in San Diego County was fired.

For now, Scripps Ranch High is clearly the number 1 team.

Senior Mia Ishimine’s penalty shot goal one minute into the 10-minute period of sudden death was the only shot to hit the inside of the cage.

It gave the Falcons (10-01) a hard-fought 1-0 victory over host and rival Canyon Hills in the championship game of the 44th annual Serra/Canyon Hills Tournament on Saturday.

Before she took that photo, I told Mia to go do it, said Scripps Ranch coach Jane Morrill. When you win a match that suits these two teams, you have to play hard, but I’m too old for this.

When asked how many times the two teams met in the tournament final, Morrill replied: Too many times.

After playing to a 0-0 draw in the rules, the back-and-forth continued and it appeared that the championship would not be decided until stroke play, which is called 1v1 play.

Less than a minute into extra time, a Canyon Hills net violation resulted in a penalty stroke for Ishimine. The senior calmly strode to her spot and fired a shot into the top left corner of the cage for the winner of the game.

I like to succeed, said Ishimine, a senior. I know goalkeepers hate hitting. The goal was great because this is the biggest tournament we play in. Besides, this is the last year.

Ishimine admitted that she thought the title would come down to succeeding anyway.

This is probably the biggest goal I’ve ever scored, she said. But it was not an easy match. Both teams had chances to win.

Canyon Hills Junior Mia Clark was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Kaelynn Del Monte of Scripps Ranch was the best goalkeeper of the tournament, while teammate Kelsey McGrattan was the best attacking player. Canyon Hills’ Kiara Polifka was named the best defender.

Scripps Ranch had named Tori Fraser, Alyson Turfler, Julianne Sue, Riley Blemker and McGrattan to the all-tournament team. Hannah Dunfee, Vanessa Orlina-Mincey, Clark and Polifka of Canyon Hills joined them on the team.

Canyon Hills, which changed its name from Serra this fall, its original 1976 name is now 10-2. The Rattlers dominated the game in the first half with nine good scoring opportunities or short corners without beating Del Monte.

The second half was more even in terms of scoring opportunities.

Del Montes 10 saves in regulation puts Ishimine in the spotlight.

This is the first time we’re playing them this year, Ishimine said. If we play as hard as this time, we can win the later encounters.

There could be at least three more encounters between the two powerhouses, including two in league games and one in the playoffs.

This is the highest level we have to play at, Ishimine said. I expected a tough match, one that would work overtime with (Canyon Hills). We all know what it takes to compete with them. That’s why I love to play (Canyon Hills).

Monahan is a freelance writer.

FIELD HOCKEY

44th Annual Serra/Canyon Hills Tournament

Championship round

At Canyon Hills HS

Quarter-finals

Torrey Pines 10, Newport Harbor 0

Canyon Hills 2, San Marcos 1 (Success)

Scripps Ranch 4, La Costa Canyon 0

Canyon Crest 3, La Jolla 0

fifth place

Newport Harbor 2, La Costa Canyon 1

San Marcos 1, La Jolla 0

Semi-finals

Canyon Hills 2, Torrey Pines 1

Scripps Ranch 2, Canyon Crest 1

Third place

Torrey Pines 3, Canyon Crest 2 (strokes)

Final

Scripps Ranch 1, Canyon Hills 0 (OT)

best goalkeeper Kaelynn Del Monte (Scripps Ranch)

Best defender Kiara Polifka (Canyon Hills)

Best attacking player Keley McGrattan (Scripps Ranch)

MVP Mia Clark (Canyon Hills)