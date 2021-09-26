Other Sports: Directors Appointed

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Head of the General Sports Authority and Chairman of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has adopted a resolution appointing the Board of Directors of the Bahraini Table Tennis Federation to a period of one year.
It is headed by Shaikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa and includes as members Ali Abdullah Ali Al Madeh, Salman Yusuf Salman Yusuf Zayer, Faisal Saeed Jawad Hussein, Muhammad Abdullah Saud Abdullah, Abbas Hamid Ibrahim Mahfouz, Lamia Ali Ibrahim Rabia and Ghassan Ahmed Khaled Abdullah Al Muharraqi.
Shaikh Khalid issued a second resolution appointing a temporary board of directors for a period of one year for the Busaiteen Sports and Cultural Club.
The board will be headed by Yahya Ali Al Majdami. Ihsan Abdel-Rahim Al Absi, Khaled Jamil Muhammad, Hassan Mohamed Hassan Ali, Youssef Ahmed Youssef, Jassem Muhammad Al Baz, Ahmed Salem Al Mashari, Ghassan Abdul-Qader Al Kooheji and Muhammad Abdullah Al Shaikh are members. A third resolution appointed the temporary board of directors for the Circuit Racing and Cultural Club for one year.
Led by Mazen Muhammad Hadi Al Hilli, members include Ahmed Abdel Reda Baqer, Faisal Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Shafi’i, Iyad Hafez Hamad Mohammed Al Mahmeed, Ghadeer Muhammad Jaafar Hassan Yousef and Abdulla Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Abbasi.