Ian Chappell – Cricket must come together to free himself from a mess he made himself

The game in the time of Covid is already challenging. The international timetable urgently needs a re-evaluation

Hollywood comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy’s signature line, “Well, here’s another fine mess you got me caught up in,” could easily apply to cricket’s current scheduling situation. In the case of the comedians, it was heavyweight Hardy who accused his bumbling partner Laurel of yet another gaffe. Cricket only blames itself for the bloated, unworkable scheme that has blown up the Covid pandemic like a leftover landmine.

First, there was England’s withdrawal from a December 2020 ODI series in South Africa following a Covid outbreak. The pace of scheduling glitches recently picked up with India’s refusal to play the last Test in a five-game series against England. That was quickly followed by New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal from a T20 series with Pakistan, prompting England to cancel their proposed men’s and women’s tour of that country.

There is no doubt that completing cricket tours unhindered during the pandemic is a perilous business. Simply surviving from day to day is an achievement in today’s climate. Nevertheless, the treatment of Pakistan in particular seems extraordinarily harsh, given the way they have selflessly visited other countries during the pandemic.

Pakistan has now learned a lesson about the game that former England captain and accomplished broadcaster Tony Lewis once eloquently explained on the broadcast. After a particularly strenuous overseas bonding session over the winter, the England team soon found themselves in trouble after losing early wickets in the first Test of the summer. “Ah, that’s better,” exclaimed Lewis, “now the England players will understand the reality of the situation: it’s every man for himself.” Or, as it might be more correct to say in modern cricket, “It’s every man and woman for himself.”

This is especially true in the deplorable case of Afghanistan, where the feared Taliban have more or less proclaimed women’s sport. This will more than likely result in the Afghan men’s team canceling their first Test with Australia, and their likely eventual removal from Test playing nation status.

An international scheme that has blossomed lately like a mushroom in the dark now resembles a block of Jarlsberg cheese with its signature holes.

The situation could reach a critical point when England’s players face the restrictions most likely to apply during their Ashes tour of Australia. Faced with the choice between a greatly reduced Ashes series or a hastily arranged replacement tour, Australia could feel sympathy for what countries like Pakistan have gone through.

Could this possibly bring one of the “Big Three” to an ICC crisis meeting with a sense of empathy for the plight of smaller nations? Only an eternal optimist would answer that question with ‘yes’.

Yet that is what is needed – some sympathy, in light of the constant Covid disruptions of the international calendar. From the point of view of cricket, the only good thing that can come out of the pandemic is a thorough re-evaluation of the schedule.

However, that would require the cricket nations to come together in good faith to make decisions in the interest of the game. As we’ve seen over the years, and especially in more recent times, the odds of this happening are about as great as Donald Trump’s display of humility.

In the early 2000s, when the game’s administrators followed the golden rainbow and discovered the IPL at the end of it, they unwittingly transferred enormous power into the hands of the players. There’s no better time for the administrators to ask that favor and work with the players to plan a better and more equitable future for the game.

If that situation were to arise and the result is a workable schedule suitable for everyone, cricket will owe the pandemic for helping to pull itself out of a beautiful mess of its own making.