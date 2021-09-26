Michigan football escapes with 20-13 home win over Rutgers

The crowd at Michigan Stadium that had moaned, grumbled and grown restless finally roared with relief. The comedy of mistakes was over.

For most of the second half of Saturday, fans clad in corn and blue were unsettled as the Michigan football strike went missing and the defense withered for the first time this season. A 17-point lead over Rutgers, who arrived in Ann Arbor as a 20-point underdog, had dwindled to a single score when the Scarlet Knights recaptured possession with 1:49 to go.

Quarterback Noah Vedral’s first-down pass fell incomplete.

A second-down strip sack by edge rusher David Ojabo prevented a crisis.

Ojabogulfed Vedral from behind as the Rutgers quarterback stepped into the pocket, the ball ejected at a crucial moment. The fumble was recovered by freshman linebacker Junior Colson, who was taken into the game after an injury to starter Josh Ross and all of Ann Arbor exhaled.

The Wolverines were tested. Their wounds were mostly self-inflicted. But the final score was as the fans hoped: Michigan 20, Rutgers 13.

“It showed the character of the defense,” said coach Jim Harbaugh. “I’m really proud of them and happy with that. And that they found a way. I made it happen. Gritty game.

“It wasn’t pretty, but if they make room for beauty on the scoreboard, worry about that.

Michigan establishes early intent

Most offensive coordinators and players who play write their first possession every week. They mix and match formations, swapping personnel on nearly every snap, and using pre-snap moves to plant the kinds of seeds that can throw opposing defenses into disarray for the rest of the game.

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wrote something much more sinister as Michigan asserted its dominance in the trenches. After receiving the opening kick, the Wolverines embarked on a 17-play odyssey that spanned 74 yards and milked half a quarter of the clock.

There were gains of 7.5, 11, 7 and 13 yards as running backs coach Mike Hart split the carrys between Hassan Haskins, who interrupted the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, and Blake Corum, who came in on Saturday with three straight 100. garden games.

The Wolverines converted on their first three-thirds downs of the drive before Haskins crossed the goal line on their fourth. Waves of euphoria rippled around Michigan Stadium as it looked as if the offensive line would make its way through Rutgers in the same way as western Michigan, Washington and northern Illinois.

“I think we had a lot of momentum in the first half,” said quarterback Cade McNamara. “Offensively we clicked on all cylinders.”

The Scarlet Knights rejected that idea and swung back to the Michigan offensive line in a way no one had this season.

The Wolverines racked up six first downs on their opening possession, coming out just seven in the next 37 minutes of play. The seemingly unstoppable tandem of Haskins and Corum averaged 3.36 yards per carry by the time Rutgers missed a field goal that would have narrowed the lead to four with 9:38 left in the fourth quarter.

“A few of those stalls, whatever it was, running the ball or throwing the ball, we just had a little trouble getting the (first) first one down in the second half,” McNamara said. “I think that led to the fight.”

Questionable play-calling from Gattis

Despite Michigan’s diminishing returns in the running game, it was mind-boggling to see Gatti undermine his philosophy as the Wolverines tried to melt the clock and give their crumbling defenses a break.

A 25-yard field goal by kicker Valentino Ambrosio cut Michigans to seven points at the start of the fourth quarter after the Wolverines offense had gone three-and-done on the previous two runs. Needing to keep the clock running, Gattis opted for three consecutive pass plays: a drop by wide receiver Mike Sainristil first; an ugly omission towards tight end Erick All, who was open about the middle; and a broken pass where McNamara scrambled a few yards, well away from a first down.

The Wolverines kicked the ball back to Rutgers.

“It was really just a lack of execution on our part,” McNamara said. “Luckily, we know this isn’t going to get the job done. So we definitely need to get better.”

Just as they had already half done, the Scarlet Knights made their way into UM territory with a mixture of run-pass options, zone reads and short passes to the perimeter that forced the Wolverines to tackle something in space. what they had trouble with.

Without Ambrosio’s missed field goal on subsequent possession, Gatti’s decision would have been disastrous. Instead, the Wolverines escaped.

LB Josh Ross injured

Late in the second quarter, Ross tapped his helmet to signal that he wanted a substitution and jogged off the field with his left arm dangling awkwardly.

Ross, who was met on the sidelines by members of the medical staff, shook and wobbled and twisted his arm as he dealt with what Michigan later described as a sting. He spent a few minutes in the blue medical tent on the sidelines before rejoining his teammates behind defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Michigan deemed him doubtful of returning.

“He was working through something and just didn’t quite get the strength back to be cleared to get back into the game,” Harbaugh said.

Ross was replaced in the second half by a rotation from Colson, Kalel Mullings and Nikhai Hill-Green, the latter of which incurred a hefty passer penalty that propelled the Scarlet Knights to a touchdown midway through the third quarter.

Hill-Green later redeemed himself by contributing to a fourth stop by wild quarterback Johnny Langan turning the ball on downs.

“We practice situations like this all the time,” Hill-Green said. “Just when your number is called you have to be ready and you just have to do your job and get on the record. That’s what Junior Colson did, that’s what Kalel Mullings did. Were proud of those guys. And we played team defense when needed. But we just need to be more consistent.”

