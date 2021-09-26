Family Ties at Wheeling Country Club Tennis Tournament | News, Sports, Jobs

WHEELING — The Wheeling Country Club has a way of bringing families together on the tennis court.

On Saturday, Brett Andrews and his daughter – Taylor Andrews of the Wheeling Park tennis team – teamed up in the Wheeling Country Club Fall Mix Doubles Tournament and walked away victorious to earn a spot in Sunday’s championship round.

It was a special moment for both of them.

“This is the first tournament we’ve played together and it’s been great,” Brett said. “We had fun and she carried me through it.”

Brett added that they couldn’t have done it without Taylor’s strong play.

“She’s a beast on the net and she didn’t learn that from me,” he said.

Taylor may be a natural on the net, but she admits she learns a lot by playing with her dad.

“It’s pretty fun to play with him,” she said. “He gives me tips and what I can do to improve some things. His serve also has a lot of power.”

It doesn’t stop there. The family fun was augmented by Taylor’s grandfather and Brett’s father, Tom Andrews, who was on the other side of the net in the loss to doubles partner Patty Dudek.

“I played with him a lot,” Brett said of his father. “They played well, but Patty wore them,” he added with a laugh.

Despite going against her grandfather, Taylor had her eyes on the prize and wasn’t afraid to show it off.

“We’re a competitive family,” she says. “We definitely enjoy a chat here, but it’s also a lot of fun.

“I’m looking forward to the final.”

Who will face the father-daughter duo in the final? Well, another group that has family ties.

Samantha Piko, the daughter of Wheeling Country Club Tennis Pro Missy Bailey-Piko, teams up with Chad Broadwater, the father of Taylor Broadwater – Taylor Andrews’ teammate on the Park tennis team.

“I started doing an intermediate class here and I got about 20 members and families showed up,” Bailey-Piko said. “Chad came to our class because of his daughter who plays in Park. He had never played tennis before, but he and my daughter play together and it’s really fun. They’re having a great time and it’s all about having a great time.”

Samantha Piko is only 10 years old but plays way beyond her years when she steps on the field.

“My daughter, my husband and I all played (Saturday), but my daughter is the only one who goes through to the final,” Bailey-Piko said with a laugh. “I’m super excited. She’s really fun to watch. The two youngest players in the tournament are Taylor Andrews and my daughter.”

Bailey-Piko enjoys spending time with her family on the tennis courts, but her favorite part is making the game fun for other families as well.

“My favorite thing is to get all these families out,” Bailey-Piko said. “This mid-night has exploded because families are coming and it’s a great experience.”