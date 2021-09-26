Full Guide: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Everything you need to know for Sunday’s Round of 12 opening race and the 30th point-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season.

Five to watch

Vegas, Nevada19:19 ETDana White, UFC PresidentNBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR RadioSunny, with a maximum of almost 93 degrees. South-southeast winds 5-9 mph, according to NOAA.gov267 laps, 400.5 miles80 | 160 | 26745 mph55 mph

Here are five major storylines we’ll be following at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

1. The Round of 12 opener sets the stage for the rest of the playoffs, especially with a trip to Talladega Superspeedway looming big in a week. With a bad finish in Las Vegas, any of the playoff drivers could falter on the elimination line, even the favorites. Whichever driver wins this race will have the luxury of knowing that he is only one lap away from competing for the championship in Phoenix. Based on track history, Team Penske . driversJoey Logano,Brad KeselowskiandRyan Blaney can have an edge. Since 2014, drivers with the organization have finished in the top 10 in 86% of races (25 of 29) and have won five of the last 11. The usual favourites, namely Kyle Larson, will probably have something to say. But don’t sleep on the horses at Penske, as they seem to be working their way back into the title chase.

2. Is theKevin Harvickin return forChase Elliotsaga over? Or is it just starting? Time will tell. After a late run-in to the race led to a pit lane altercation, the two title contenders may be wary of each other at the track this weekend in Las Vegas. Neither driver can afford to lose precious points at this stage of the playoffs, with Elliott in sixth and Harvick below the elimination line in 12th. But if tensions rise again this weekend, we might see someone roll the dice. Get your popcorn ready.

3. Has Hendrick Motorsports regained any momentum from the playoffs? After Joe Gibbs Racing’sDenny Hamlin andMartinTruex Jr.erupted on the opening lap with wins on two of the three tracks, questions started to get to the HMS group. Alex Bowman andWilliam Byron fought valiantly to escape elimination in the Bristol Night Race, each impressively. Now the focus returns to a 1.5 mile, superspeedway and road course. Every lane should be beneficial to the bowties at HMS, led by points leader Kyle Larson. All eight drivers between the two organizations will compete in the Round of 12. Will one team leave Las Vegas with a clear lead, with only eight places up for grabs in the next round?

4. All but one of the Las Vegas races since 2014 have been won by a driver currently in the Round of 8. Kurt Busch who was knocked out in this year’s Round of 16 shocked the field with an unlikely win in front of his home crowd last season. Behind him? Matt DiBenedetto, who missed this year’s playoffs entirely, in second place. A non-playoff winner deprives a playoff driver of the chance to advance to the next round, posing a greater challenge for drivers near the elimination line to make their way in.Erik Jones was the highest finishing non-playoff driver in the March race. He finished 10th. Watch out for the underdogs still battling for track trophies and momentum for next season.

5. After a rollercoaster opening round to the NASCAR Playoffs, a fourth-place finish at Richmond Raceway, sandwiched between two finishes of 25th or worse, the question begs to be asked. Can Chase Elliot repeat as Cup Series champion this season? He currently sits in sixth place in the Round of 12, eight points above the elimination line. The concern is that we are headed for one of its most unfavorable tracks. He has three consecutive finishes of 13th or worse and a trio of DNFs in nine careers starting in Las Vegas. We haven’t seen back-to-back champions in the Premier series since Jimmie Johnson appeared five times in a row from 2006-10. The good news for Elliott fans is that we have the No. 9 Have seen Wheelman perform with his back against the wall several times. And there is a road course in this round. Full game schedule.

Race day staples

Our biggest stretches of the week are covered from all angles for race day.

Power Classifications: Will Alex Bowman sneak through Round of 12?| Latest rankings

Example paint scheme: Sparkling plans for Sin City| View them here

Play Off Pulse: Round of 12 set after Bristol | Full breakdown

Debate: Steve Letarte says Kyle Larson’s ‘firepower’ will be the best for Denny Hamlin | Hear his case

calling watch: Kevin Harvick feels like work to do | See the bubble distribution

Fantasy Fast Lane: A Ryan Blaney bonanza in Las Vegas? | Top plays, sleepers

Analysis:Round of 12 track-by-track division | See it here



Take action

Think you know NASCAR? Test your courage with gaming, fantasy.

What are the chances?: Las Vegas Bets | View them here

NASCAR Betting: Impact of Brad Keselowski’s departure | read more

Sports Betting 101:Finding Value in the Gambling Market | Watch and learn how

Talking Playoffs: How Fantasy Live game works for the post season| read more

On the grid: Make Your Playoff Grid™ Challenge Picks Before Las Vegas | Choose now

No risk, big reward: Stand a chance of winning cash prizes with the free-to-play Jackpot Races app | Hit the jackpot

Play it LIVE: Complete Guide to 2021 NASCAR Fantasy Live Game | Ask the frequently asked questions

Memories from Las Vegas

Before the Cup Series races in Las Vegas for the second time this season, take a look back at some important track history.

All-time winners: Las Vegas Motor Speedway | View the list

Top 10: Laps Guided at Las Vegas Motor Speedway| Who has led the most?

Remember when: Kyle Busch and Jeff Burton put on a show for all ages| Watch the 2007 Las Vegas Xfinity Series replay

Last year:Kurt Busch gives a show for the home crowd| Full race summary

Memorable moments in Las Vegas: Dale Earnhardt Jr. has run out of fuel | Relive the moments



Quick Facts

Hard, race-relevant stats, brought to you by the experts at Racing Insights.

Four drivers have finished in the top 10 in all three playoff races so far:Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson andKevin Harvick.

Kyle Larson‘s playoff points are more than the second and third combined.

Every driver forTeam Penske finished in the top 10 at the Las Vegas race in March.

Matt Di Benedetto has placed second in two of the last three Las Vegas races.

The winner of Stage 2 in Las Vegas has won six of the last eight races with stages.

Catch the pack

Read all the headlines from the week leading up to Sunday’s race.

To the moon: NASCAR Launches on Social Community Platform Discord | Become a member now

Fine for five: Five teams hit by fouls after Bristol | Criminal Report

Fortunately, barely: Kevin Harvick maintains lead over long list of rivals | read more

Just at home: Crew chief Rodney Childers to stay with SHR ‘for years to come’ |More details

Luck or Skill: Joey Logano on why he thinks luck plays a part in the Round of 12 |hear why

Two is a tandem: William Byron benefits from relationship with crew chief Randy Fugle | read more

Body: New Body Styles Revealed for ’22 Camping World Truck Series Season | Learn more about the changes

Unfinished business: Brad Keselowski still in the title photo at Team Penske | read more

Back to Charlotte:AJ Allmendinger will race in the Cup Series match in Charlotte Roval |read more

Roots:Peyton Sellers Wins Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National Championship | see how

What do you say?

Notable quotes from the stars of the sport heading into Sunday’s race.

Las Vegas has been incredible for us. We had a great run there last fall and got shuffled at a restart and didn’t get that top 10 but other than that, we’ve been a solid contender year after year. I think we finished second there in the spring and we seem to be getting it done there, so I’m hoping for big things. Obviously we need a strong performance for this round and the races in it. This is a difficult round and I think I have a good chance of doing that. — Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford

That’s the job where you can determine your own destiny the most, so that’s what you should put the most emphasis on. If you do well as a driver and your car is fast and the team does its job, that’s where you can get your best result. The other two tracks make you more likely to get caught up in someone else’s troubles. I’m sure that race will be the most nervous of the whole 12-car playoff field hoping they perform well because after that there’s just no data. —Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Round of 12 starts for me with a great track. Vegas is a place I’ve always had a good run in and I’m excited about. It will be nice to have a good run in Vegas leading to the unknown, Talladega. — Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota