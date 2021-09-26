Watch Review: Is Rawalpindi Fast And Furious Like His Express?

The strange thing with athletes and sports venues, their characteristics are misinterpreted as similar, at least correlated. Athletes in the image of the cities and cities in the image of athletes. It’s lazy subconscious typecasting, or worse, a folly. But in the late 90s, in the pre-internet, pre-wikipedia, pre-smartphone, athletes and sports venues were a window to the world, and often an imagined, semi-fictional world. A Malgudi or Macondo of the sporty atmosphere.

So Multan existed in the image of his Sultan Inzamam-ul-Haq. Relaxed but languid; sleepy but gorgeous. Maybe it is, maybe not. But nobody cared, nobody bothered. A random wiki check provides insight into the Multan siege, the ancient Sun Temple, the Sufi shrines. In the fading years of the twentieth century, coverage of cricket from Pakistan was shaky and crumbly; the broadcaster was relaxed, like the sultan, to take the city, not in its glory or in its ruins, unlike now, or during the games in australia. So the image and the taste stuck like a tattoo on the brain. Years later, just around the time the internet started to shrink the world, Sehwag returned from Multan with the Sultan tag after his triple hundred. But in our minds remained the sultan of Multan Inzamam.

Not just Multan. The images of towns and cities in Pakistan, to the mind of the adolescent yet to be tarnished by politics and geopolitics, were chiseled out of his cricketers. Or not just Pakistan. Kingston had a deadly, scary sound, because of Patrick Patterson and Courtney Walsh. Hobart was a tough, hostile city because of David Boon. But Pakistani cities sounded even more in your head, maybe they were more musical (like Gujranwala), or elusive, or it could be the temptation of being forbidden to be different, or the sheer jealousy of their talents, or the mere curiosity of the neighbours. .

All those names stuck because there was satellite television (then Prime Sports); and especially because there was active international cricket in Pakistan. Unlike now, when Pakistan is largely banned, when teams are afraid to tour the country, when the only cricket coverage from Pakistan is the Pakistan Super League and match-ups with past-its-glory teams like West Indies and Sri Lanka, furthermore, a belaboured Zimbabwe in the same old mainstream locations as Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi. How sometimes you long for games in nondescript locations like Quetta and Sheikhupura, or Gujranwala and Sialkot. It is the result of the commercialization, the cricket of cricket rarely comes along in small towns. If you name locations like Taupo (where Rahul Dravid scored an ODI hundred), or Moratuwa (Sanath Jayasuriya’s birthplace), or New Plymouth, show your age. Watching sports is fast becoming an urban phenomenon, especially after the intrusion of franchise cricket.

Sometimes I wonder what happened to these grounds. Of course, many are active domestic locations. Some have been rolled into archives and fused into memories. Some only exist in the Wisden Almanack. I don’t remember what the stadiums looked like, some billboards stick out from memory, like PIA, or Four Square and Pepsi. But the enthusiasm of the audience clearly stands out. It was like their music uninhibited, daring and spectacular. Like a mad qawwali. Their passion immediately struck an emotional chord for everything else about Pakistan that society tries to teach you, the more they try to teach you that they are different, the less obscure cricket-watching made them look and feel. There was an air of uniformity, the fields looked the same, dried in the sun and with sparse grass, the faces looked no different, crazy with cricket and sunburnt. They weren’t as exotic as the ones in Sydney or London. It just made Pakistan more attractive.

Later, in press boxes and on pub tables, I’ve heard more fascinating stories, bordering on magical realism, about Pakistani stadiums and crowds. Like a group of spectators without tickets clambering on the branch of a tree that began to creak in their weight. Or the Peshawar stands that empty after Shahid Afridi got out. Or the routine riots in the ticket windows, or the qawwali in the stands. I read reports and diaries and Rahul Bhattacharya’s brilliant account of India’s pioneering journey of 2003-04 through Pakistan experts from Pakistan. All these embellished the towns and villages that I’ve only seen, or read, or walk around or imagined in fragments on TV.

All these acquired nostalgia, so to speak, make their ban from hosting competitions all the more painful. Their pain is unrelated. A generation has passed, unable to cast their eyes, in flesh and blood, on some of the best cricketers of their time. It’s a shame that none of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson or Joe Root visited the country for an international match. Neither have Jasprit Bumrah, Stuart Broad or Pat Cummins or Ravichandran Ashwin. It’s a shame they may never play in Pakistan, not after the recent collapse of bilateral series against England and New Zealand. You fear that the paranoia of fear will grip the cricket world even more tightly. Of course nothing is more important than life. It’s not worth taking risks. But don’t make empty promises.

More sad than the plight of the Pakistani cricket-watching public is that of their cricketers. Some of them have barely played cricket at home. Only five of Babar Azam’s 35 Tests and six of his 83 ODIS have made it home. At least he was lucky enough to be able to play at least some cricket at home. though in an insane blanket of security. Umar Akmal has only played four T20I games out of a total of 221 international games in various formats at home. Cricketers around the world take it for granted to play in front of their own audience at home. But not for us, Umar Akmal had once said.

So for this generation of cricket-watching public, Pakistani towns and cities do not exist. Even if they do, they somehow don’t embody their most famous cricketers. Does Azam embodies the magic of Lahore, as Akram was in another generation? Or Karachi had a piece of Fawad Alam with him, like Javed Miandad? Or how does Multan feel? Lazy and laid back like his sultan? Or how is Rawalpindi? Fast and furious like his Express? There may be more windows to the world today than cricket matches, but a bit of romance is lost. The romance of building towns and cities in your head, living, swirling and wandering in that imagined space. The allure of making Malgudis and Macondos in your head.