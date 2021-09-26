Air Force Womens Tennis completes day three at ITA Bedford Cup





USAF ACADEMY, Col. – Air Force Women’s Tennis completed day three action at the 2021 ITA Bedford Cup In The Mountains Saturday at the Air Force Outdoor Intercollegiate Tennis Courts. The Falcons recorded seven wins on the day, with several Falcons making the finals in their draws. Senior Vivian Glozman won her semifinal match in the Alpha Draw to make the final. Glozman defeated Taylor Melville of Denver 6-3, 7-6(4). Freshman Kaleigh Yun-Thayer won her semifinal match in the Delta Draw to make the final. Yun-Thayer defeated Laura Duhl of Northern Arizona 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the final. Air Force also took four additional wins in singles. Junior Sydney Fitch won her match against Maria Oreshkina of Wyoming 6-1, 2-6 (10-6). sophomore Hailey Stels won her match against Eleanor Millard of Northern Arizona 6-1, 6-0. sophomore Isabella Flodin beat Felicia Jayasaputra of Montana State 6-3, 6-2. freshman Andrea Lec won against Senna Abriola of Wyoming, 6-1, 6-3. Air Force also took a doubles win as the freshman duo of Karina Chao and Yun-Thayer defeated Chen/Lawrence of Montana State 6-2. Air Force Head Coach Kim Gidley on Saturday’s action:

“We came out a little slow in the doubles, but we’re making progress to see who we want to pair up together. For the first time in Bedford Cup history, we didn’t have an Air Force final in the Alpha Draw. In the semi-finals of the Alpha Flight (Fitch & Glozman) we had a chance against a good team from Denver to make it to the finals but didn’t convert This of course is what this time of year is all about This duo is playing for third and fourth place and we will look at other combinations in the other competitions tomorrow morning at 9:00 am.” “In singles, the team came ready to play and it was a totally different experience to win 7 out of 9 games against some tough opponents. We put in so much great effort here that as a coach it was very enjoyable to watch their battle and Fitch defeated the number 1 player from Wyoming in straight sets last year and Le won a thrilling tiebreak for third, but it was the dominant performance of two freshmen – Vivian Glozman and Kayleigh Yun-Thayer, who each won in straight sets to advance to the finals of their flights. Tomorrow morning at 10am are the singles finals with Glozman playing for a chance to hold the Air Force Bedford Cup in the top flight. In the Delta flight, Yun-Thayer will also play in the final to win two tournaments in a row.” The final day competition will resume tomorrow from 9am with the doubles finals followed by the singles finals. Results of the Air Force Bedford Cup day three doubles alpha signs

Semi-finals

Burger / Reidmiller (DU) def. Fitch / Glozman (AF) 6-4 Bravo Trek North

Chao/Yun-Thayer (AF) beats. Chen/Lawrence (MSU) 6-2 singles

alpha signs

Semi finals

Vivian Glozman (AF) def. Taylor Melville (GER) 6-3, 7-6 (4) Alfa Trek North

Semi finals

Sydney Fitch (AF) def. Maria Oreshkina (WYO) 6-1, 2-6 (10-6) Bravo Trek North

Semi finals

Hailey Stels (AF) def. Eleanor Millard (NAU) 6-1, 6-0 Bravo Draw South

Semi finals

Isabella Flodin (AF) def. Felicia Jayasaputra (MSU) 6-3, 6-1 Charlie Draw

Semi finals

Toni Nelson (DU) beats. Karina Chao (AF) 6-1, 6-2 Charlie Draw West

Tatum Berger (DU) beats. Alexis Odom (AF) 4-6, 6-3 (10-6) Delta Draw

Semi finals

Kaleigh Yun Thayer (AF) def. Laura Duhl 6-3, 6-4 (NAU) Delta Trek North

Andrea Lec (AF) def. Serina Abriola 6-1, 6-3

