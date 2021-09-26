Area roundup: Dirigo subdues Spruce Mountain in field hockey action

DIXFIELD Emily Woods scored a few goals and Jayce Brophy assisted on all three goals in Dirigo’s 3-1 win over Spruce Mountain in Saturday’s MVC field hockey action.

Grace Robbins scored for Dirigo in the first half and Mariyah Fournier scored for Spruce in the fourth quarter.

Dirigo goalkeeper Avila Ellis had a light day and made four saves.

LEWISTON 1, BRUNSWICK 1: The Blue Devils held onto a lead in the first half when the Dragons’ Ava Wolverton scored unassisted to make it 1-1 with 1:27 left in the regular season in Lewiston.

The game was tied after double overtime. Lewiston was shown a yellow card at the end of the first overtime and had to outplay a player for more than half of the second overtime.

Lewiston’s Ahna Dostie scored on an assist from Kelsey Westleigh in the second quarter. Blue Devil goalkeeper Kim McLaughlin made 15 saves.

SKOWHEGAN 3, OXFORD HILLS 0: Layla Conway scored twice in the first quarter to help the River Hawks (4-0) beat the Vikings (6-3) in Paris.

Kate Kelso scored in the second quarter for Skowhegan and Lanie Vanadestine made four saves.

Gabby Wight made 14 saves for Oxford Hills.

BOYS FOOTBALL

LEAVITT 3, OXFORD HILLS 1:Myles Hanscom only had to make four saves for the Hornets (2-3-1) in a win over the Vikings (0-6-1) in Turner.

Cooper McGray, Ian Redstone and Logan Berube scored for Leavitt. Garrett Gaudin and Blake Springer provided assists.

Andrew Merrill scored for Oxford Hills, with Paavo Johnson providing the assist.

Emmett Hand stopped nine shots for the Vikings.

LISBON 11, WINTHROP 1: Danny Levesque scored four times and provided two assists for the Greyhounds (6-1), who defeated the Ramblers (2-4) in Lisbon.

Caden Boone had two goals for Lisbon, while Elijah Fullerton had a goal and two assists. Bryce Mitchell and Levi Tibbetts each had a goal and assist. Aidan Parker scored a goal and Hunter Brissette had two assists.

Teddy Wagner scored for Winthrop.

POLAND 3, ST. DOMINIC 2: Drew Sayler scored twice and assisted the Knights (1-6) in a win over the Saints (0-5) at Auburn.

Talon Langevin came in with a goal and an assist. Poland keeper Trevor Robbins made 12 saves.

Noah Cyr and Garrett Kendall scored for the Saints.

RICHMOND 13, RANGELEY 1:Cole Alexander scored four goals and led the Bobcats on the road against the Lakers at Rangeley.

Matt Vesselli and Chance Taylor (three assists) each added two goals and Brady Alexander and Hunter Mason each had a goal and an assist. Connor Vachon and Alexx Roy both made two saves in goal.

Keegan Donegan scored the only Rangeley goal and James Hathaway made six saves.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, ST. DOMINIC 0: Hayden Wienckowski scored twice and Jazzy Huntsman had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (6-0) in a win over the Saints (1-6) at Auburn.

NYA led 3-0 at halftime on goals from Michala Wallace, Wienckowski and Huntsman, with the first two set up by Emily Robbins.

Angel Huntsman made it 4-0 in the second half on a corner from Maggie Holt, before Wienckowski rounded off the score.

Charlotte Harper-Cunningham needed only one save before the shutout. Anna Theriault made 12 saves for St. Doms.

OXFORD HILLS 1, LEAVITT 1:The Vikings and Hornets battled through double overtime to a tie in Turner.

Ali Denning scored her unassisted goal for Leavitt in the first quarter, while Oxford Hills Isabella DeVivo scored her unassisted goal in the second quarter.

Oxford Hills netminder Gianna DeVivo made seven saves, while Leavitt goalkeeper Carlie Leavitt made 12.

FRIDAY LATE GAME

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

SCARBOROUGH 43, EDWARD LITTLE 13: Sam Rumelhart accounted for the first five touchdowns as the Red Storm (2-2) rolled to a Class A win over the Red Eddies (0-4) in Auburn.

Rumelhart linked up with Ryan Kelly for a 35-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, then added four more TDs (three rushing, one passing) in the second. He found Kelly again from 35 yards for his second passing TD. Rumelhart finished 5-of-11 passing 130 yards and adding 163 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Reno Karageorge ran in the final Scarborough score.

Jack Keefe threw a few touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Edward Little.

