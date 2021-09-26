National Games: Wang Manyu defeats Sun Yingsha to take singles title





Wang Manyu celebrates after winning the women’s singles table tennis title at the 14th National Games of China in Yan’an, Shaanxi province, September 25, 2021. /CFP Wang Manyu celebrates after winning the women’s singles table tennis title at the 14th National Games of China in Yan’an, Shaanxi province, September 25, 2021. /CFP Wang Manyu, who suffered a leg injury, defeated Sun Yingsha 4-0 to win the women’s singles table tennis title at the National Games in Yan’an, northwestern China’s Shaanxi province, on Saturday. The 22-year-old from the northeast Chinese province of Heilongjiang dominated the final with 12-10, 11-9, 14-12 and 11-7 victories in four sets. Previously, Liu Shiwen took the bronze with a 3-1 victory over Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Chen Meng. United Team (red) and Team Shanghai (white) players compete for the ball in the rain during the women’s soccer final at the 14th National Games of China in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, September 25, 2021. /CFP United Team (red) and Team Shanghai (white) players compete for the ball in the rain during the women’s soccer final at the 14th National Games of China in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, September 25, 2021. /CFP In Xi’an, the Chinese Olympic team, which goes by the name “United Team”, defeated Shanghai 1-0 to win the women’s football tournament held in the rain on Saturday. Playing aggressively in the final, United Team opened the scoring after 24 minutes via Xiao Yuyi, who spectacularly volleyed the ball into the far corner of the net. Xiao’s attack ended up being the only goal of the game, as neither side scored in the second half. “The audience and crowd at the National Games are unbelievable,” said Zhao Lina, a former Shanghai national team member, adding that she expected a good performance from Team China in next year’s Asian Cup. Also on Saturday, host Shaanxi defeated Beijing 3-1 in the bronze medal match of the tournament, which also featured teams from Shandong, Liaoning, Jiangsu and Sichuan. Zheng Ninali of Team Shanxi throws the javelin, one of seven disciplines in the women’s heptathlon during the 14th China National Games in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, September 25, 2021. /CFP Zheng Ninali of Team Shanxi throws the javelin, one of seven disciplines in the women’s heptathlon during the 14th China National Games in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, September 25, 2021. /CFP Meanwhile, Team Shanxi naturalized Chinese athlete Zheng Ninali dominated the women’s heptathlon on Saturday. Canadian-born Zheng, 22, won five of the seven disciplines and was pleased with her 6,026 point result. “We had rainy days in the seven disciplines. I have competed in five heptathlons this season. I am tired, so my only goal here was to reach the top step of the podium,” said Zheng. This summer, Zheng made up for her grandmother Zheng Fengrong’s regrets about missing out on the 1956 Olympics by finishing 10th in the Tokyo Olympics with 6,318 points. Zheng Fengrong, now 84, was the first female Chinese athlete to break a world record, and the first to achieve such a feat in athletics for China. At the awards ceremony on Saturday, Zheng and coach Duan Qiyan, who is also her grandfather, each received a gold medal. After a busy season, Zheng said she would have a short break before preparing for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, eastern China’s Zhejiang province. “I will try to win the women’s heptathlon at the Asian Games,” Zheng said confidently. (With input from Xinhua)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-09-26/National-Games-Wang-Manyu-defeats-Sun-Yingsha-to-clinch-singles-title-13RvBpI5sT6/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos