Sports
Clemson’s loss to NC State gives college football shock of parity
If there was one overwhelming constant in the College Football Playoff era, it was Clemson and Dabo Swinney.
Well, not this year.
Clemson went down again on Saturday in a double 27-21 overtime loss at NC State, a second loss likely to send the Tigers into the most unlikely of categories before October even arrives: out of the playoff race.
Even more amazing is how it got here. The Tigers (2-2) mysteriously struggle offensively. And we mean wrestling. They have played three games against the FBS league. In those 12 quarters, they scored four touchdowns and a total of 31 points, averaging just 216 yards per game.
The post-Trevor Lawrence era is off to a rough start: a Georgia gaffe, a slow performance against a bad Georgia Tech team, and what happened on Saturday in a game that should never have even gone overtime. A Wolfpack team that lost at Mississippi State controlled Swinney’s Tigers.
NC State defeated them 386-214, tripled them in the first downs (31-10) and dominated possession time in a shocking fashion (42 minutes to 18). Something we don’t often type: a Clemson quarterback was completely inefficient.
DJ Uiagalelei, the five-star heir to this football kingdom and the star of Dr Pepper’s new “Fansville” commercials, completed 12 of 26 passes for 111 yards on Saturday. In three FBS games, he has thrown a total of 415 yards, which is what most Clemson quarterbacks seem to do in one game. He has two touchdowns and two interceptions. And in 45% of his attempts, he failed.
NC State celebrated like you’d think a team that hadn’t beaten a top 10 team in nearly a decade would: The fans stormed the field. It was Clemson’s first loss to an unranked squad since 2017. And the first since 2014, Swinney & Co. saddled with two losses before their fifth game begins. In four of the last six years, Clemson has never lost a second game. The other two years, it lost its second match in the CFP semifinals.
It’s a remarkable run that we all knew had to come to an end someday. Few would have chosen this as that time. But the defeat is the final proof that – get this – we may have parity this year to return to college football.
Parity!
In the second week of the season, Ohio State lost at home for the first time since 2017, and Oklahoma looked shaky, with near-losses to Tulane and Nebraska. Notre Dame also seems far from invincible, with close calls to Toledo and the state of Florida, and the Alabama defenses were pretty leaky in Florida.
Parity? Parity!
It’s something we really miss in the game.
For the past two decades, a small group of teams have dominated the sport, and in the playoff era, an even smaller group is strangling college football. Parity, never too pronounced in the annals of college football, anyway, has felt like it’s gone the way of the triple option.
During the first seven years of the playoff era, four teams accounted for 20 of the 28 playoff spots (71%): Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and, of course, Clemson.
The Tigers have put the ACC in a pretty tough spot. For years, the gap between Clemson and the second-best team in the league had been staggeringly wide. Really, very broad. Why do you think the conference would crawl over broken glass to have Notre Dame as a permanent member? Or why do you think it haunted Texas during the reshuffle this summer?
Because right now the only undefeated teams in the conference are… Wake Forest and Boston College (who would call it a thump?).
North Carolina, a hopeful playoff, started the season by laying an egg against Virginia Tech. And what did Tech do? Losses to West Virginia last week. Louisville was beaten by Ole Miss. NC State, as mentioned above, lost to Mississippi State. Pitt lost to Western Michigan and Miami, another top-25 preseason program starting this year, has already lost twice.
And so here we are, on September 25, with the ACC’s most feared program and the CFP’s most consistent presence out of the picture.
|
