Field hockey: 25 September summaries





Saturday’s matches Lakeland 2, Kingston 0 Jaden Ray and Emma Numme both scored and Celeste Pagliaroli earned the shutout, stopping seven shots. Kingston Kara Houston had 13 saves. White Plains 1, Pearl River 0 In the game of the dayTamar Brumberg’s goal on an assist from Stella Gould was all the Tigers needed as Saumya Sawant shutout with five saves. Kate Beckerle was strong in the net for the Pirates, stopping 13 shots. Rye 8, Ketcham 2 Six Garnets came on the score sheet, led by Maggie Broderick and Lilly Whaling, who both had a couple of goals. Ellie Hedges had a goal and three assists, Caroline Doyle a goal and two assists, and Ava Chiaravalle and Shay Ott both had singles and assists. Fiona Moore and Lexi Barlanti scored for the Indians, both on an assist from Violeta Francese. Ketcham goalkeeper Hailey Hrouda made six saves. Catia Lai had two saves for Rye. Valhalla 4, Briarcliff/Byram Hills 1 Morgan Kruger stopped 12 shots and Cassia George, Kat Wolfthal, Gianna DiGillo and Ava DeNatale scored. Irene Byrnes scored the Bearcat goal. Gianna Galiani had seven saves for the Bearcats. Frederick Gunn 1, Rye Country Day 0 Kayla Clarke scored the only goal of the game and Gunn goalkeeper Kate O’Farrell took the shutout and stopped three shots. Makayla Blake had two saves for the now-3-1 Wildcats. Scarsdale 9, Clarkstown North 0 Kenzie Mauro had a hat-trick and an assist and Riley Iasiello had two goals and two assists. Samantha Hoexter, Madeline Greco, Haley Matusz and Elizabeth Fine each scored once. Aries goalkeeper Olivia Leahy made 16 saves. Chinasa Ohajkne shutout Scarsdale with one save. North Salem 8, Edgemont 0 North Salem improved to 5-1-1 behind Kiki DeModna’s three goals. Siena Bertolino and Jenna Andrews scored their first varsity goals and Anna Fetterolf, Skyalr Bender and Molly Videla also scored. Emily Collura and Fetterolf both had assistance. Taylor Kenney had 14 saves for Edgemont. Allegra Delli Carpini, Anna Laraia and Sasha Wallos split time in the net for North Salem, but got no shots in the combination before the shutout Ossining 2, Hastings 1 Player of the Day Kaitlin Edmonds scored both goals for Ossining, each assisted by Hanna Hasso on penalty corners. Hannah Krishbaum scored for Hastings, assisted by Emma Leddy. Both goalkeepers played strong. Yellow Jacket goalkeeper Vivian Smith saved 17 shots and Ossining goalkeeper Ashley Rosales made 10 saves. Sleepy Hollow 6, Hen Hud 3 Evelyn Nelson had a hat trick and Kiera McNally and Anna Nelson also scored Ava McVey, Penny McVey and McNally each had an assist. Caitlin Pignataro. Logan Gougelmann and Ella Sylvester had the Sailor goals and Taeghan Dapson had an assist. Headless Horsemen goalkeeper Roxie Bloomhad 11 saves. Emily Hunt had eight saves for Hen Hud and Taylor DeResh stopped one shot. John Jay Cross River 8, Fox Lane 2 Sophia DiFalco had a hat-trick and an assist and Annabel Brennan had two goals and two assists. Kate Mercer also scored twice and had an assist, Mia Puccio had a solo count and an assist, and Zoe Eliades had an assist. Katie Lash and Sidney Sicianano scored for the Foxes and Samantha Reder had an assist. Fox keeper Morgan Brooks had nine saves. Maeve McGroary stopped three shots for John Jay. Monday’s matches Mahopac in Somers, 3.45 pm Pelham at Mamaroneck, 4 p.m. Clarkstown North in Ossining, 4:15 PM (Anne M. Dorner Middle School) Brewster in Lakeland, 4:30 PM Fox Lane in Harrison, 4:30 p.m. Horace Greeley at Ketcham, 4.30pm John Jay-Cross River at Rye, 4:30 PM Briarcliff at Pawling, 5:00 p.m. White Plains in Bronxville, 5 p.m. Pearl River at Scarsdale, 5:30 p.m. Arlington at Yorktown, 6:00 PM Albertus Magnus in Suffern, 6.30 pm Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

