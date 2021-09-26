By signing up Emma Raducanu it’s game, set and match with Tiffany | Catherine Bennett

lLike many men who studied Emma Raducanus’s US Open win, one writer found himself concentrating on a particular part of her body, her athletic body, as former table tennis champion Matthew Syed called it.

I just looked at pictures of Emma Raducanu again, this time focusing on her upper chest, Theo Hobson, a theologian, wrote in the Spectator. He had seen the player wearing a cross. It interested him deeply. To what extent is it legitimate to inquire about this?

To an incredible and unlimited extent! The glittering cross, along with earrings and a bracelet, was placed there by the jeweler Tiffany just for millions of viewers to notice, as Hobson did, in the finale. Long-established but recently consumed by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, the company has now named the brilliant Raducanu as its house ambassador, at an amount believed to be huge. I wore the ring, bracelet, earrings and cross necklace throughout the tournament, Raducanu said when the deal was announced last week. These pieces will always remain very special to me.

Fortunately, identical pieces are also available on the Tiffany website. Must Hobson the 2,750 . want cross pendant in 18k gold with round brilliant diamonds, it is still for sale online, although softer price points are of course available. How about a heart-shaped Tiffany key ring, one that evokes timeless elegance, for 175?

That Raducanu, along with Tracee Ellis Ross and Anya Taylor-Joy, would now play a key role in displaying and marketing Tiffanys wares on behalf of LVMH’s eventual owner, Bernard Arnault, the world’s third richest man, was announced last week. celebrated as an honor hardly less dazzling than her tennis title. After all, it only took her thousands of hours of practice, with parents she described as… very hard to please. To win the Tiffany deal, she had to be the kind of tennis champion who could manifest herself at the Met gala 48 hours after winning; the kind of 18-year-old who is gobbled up by commentators, courted by Anna Wintour, and also, only the echoes of ingenuity pursued in Henry James’s novels, by Wintour’s transatlantic rival, Fashions Edward Enninful.

Fashion magazines, such as thank you and She Just when you thought Emma Raducanus’s year couldn’t get much better, they were ready to echo PR gibberish about the Tiffany family, as the company calls the celebrities, including Beyonc and Jay-Z, who are currently an old brand with its eye on younger customers. One campaign with denim jackets and named Not your mother’s Tiffany seems to have had some success depicting this arm of LVMH as astute. Fortunately, most of this audience probably won’t remember any of Arnault’s disparaging comments about then 16-year-old Greta Thunberg. Thunberg’s approach, Arnault complained in 2019 it has a demoralizing side for young people. She makes no proposals anyway, apart from criticism. For his part, Arnault, then 70 years old, hoped to demonstrate that the market for Veblen goods, the attraction of which lies in their artificially high prices, could nevertheless be sustainable.

There is speculation after Raducanus’s appearance at the Met gala in an amorphous Chanel device that another Veblen ambassadorship is in sight. Either way, the players, half Chinese, half European heritage, along with her youth, prodigious talent and charm, could have been designed to make her the savior of any older luxury brand trying to find a way out of the pandemic. Environmental issues that Arnault would likely find demoralizing have only made the luxury industry more difficult when consumers are unable to visit stores or parade their chosen brands. Is a private brand, unrecognized by even one other admired adept, even a brand?

But Raducanu’s miracle coincides with other signs that luxury purchases have emerged from the pandemic in better shape, thanks to financially unscathed customers with even more money and time to spare than the humble kind. Some brands, such as Chanel, have simply increased their prices. Raducanus jewelry deal announced at a UK Fashion-Tiffany fashion week party, arrived at a time when even the generally uncomplaining it bag seems to have risen, judging by fashion week reports, from the dead, untouched by both sustainability and some post-pandemic chat about values.

While the Tiffany deal reflects and rewards Raducanus’s personal achievement, the actual goal of gilding the profits and reputation of this LVMH part seems less obviously worth celebrating. Outside the luxury industry and its dependent magazines, it even looks a bit one-sided. Tiffany/LVMH gets to inject her radiance and youthful but still wonderfully apolitical energy into an array of bling bling that hasn’t looked so interesting, even to moms, since the 80s. Raducanu gets tons of cash, free jewelry rentals and, with this early descent into the sulfur-rich realms of How To Spend It, alliance with a company whose CEO, though hostile to her contemporary Thunberg’s doom-mongering, was less keen on condemning Donald Trump. Opening an LVMH factory, Trump told Arnault: I could learn something from you about branding.

As for the honour, Tiffany was happy to be associated with Kendall Jenner before Raducanu came along, even after the Kardashian star appeared in a sensationally misunderstood Pepsi ad. There are, of course, worse mistakes for a heritage brand than a Kardashian association, which predated the takeover of Tiffany by LVMH. Raducanu, whose parents both work in the financial industry, will be quite able, along with her allegedly illustrious agent, to weigh the financial security of the Tiffany deal against the potential downsides to her of this rapid transformation of unbranded newcomer to an emissary of luxury goods, never not equipped with something stupidly expensive. The last pair of earrings costs 37,000. If it’s premature to interpret this deal as an endorsement of the LVMH families’ unwavering commitment to conspicuous consumption, it’s also hard to see it as anything else.