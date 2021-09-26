Ruiz’s tools showcased in 7-6 loss to Reds (updated)

Keibert Ruiz joined the nationals on the trading deadline as a prospect with a reputation for being undeniably handy. His offense took a while to get going, but both his bat and defense were on full display on Saturday night in a 7-6 loss to the Reds.

Ruiz put two runners on base, one of which got the Reds out of a bigger inning, and his solo homerun with one out in the seventh led to a 5-all stalemate. It was the second night in a row that Ruiz went deep, and the rookie backstop now hits .284 after a 1-on-4 night. He barely missed giving the Nats a lead in the top of the ninth, his drive down the right field line of a 95 mph Mychal Givens fastball pushed just wide of the foul post.

Although he came to the Nats with the reputation of a man whose defense had to catch up with his offense, Ruiz continues to make progress with his blocks, throws and game management. The time he spends with catching instructor Henry Blanco is paying off.

In the fourth, after Kyle Farmer was hit by a pitch to distract from the frame, Ruiz chopped him down as he tried to advance on a ball in the sand. An inning later, Ruiz Delino took DeShields third in front of an attempted double robbery, forcing the Reds to rallied for two runs in what could have been a bigger inning.

“He’s doing a lot better (defensively),” manager Davey Martinez said of Ruiz in his post-match Zoom session with reporters. “Like I said, he’s working hard with (coach Henry Blanco) to get better. We want him to work every day so that when he comes to spring training next year, he has a good idea of ​​what to do and “He’s ready to go next year. He’s working hard. He made some really good blocks and throws to the bases today. He moves a lot better there, he stays on the balls a bit better.”

With the Nationals already looking forward to next year, small wins — even the kind that don’t show up in the win-lose column — are significant. Beginner Eric Fedde is impressed with Ruiz’s development during his time with the Nats.

“I thought Keibert did a great job making some outs on the basic trails for me, and I think that was really helpful,” Fedde said. “I thought he played incredible today.”

Fedde appreciated that Ruiz was behind him and tried to pick him up as he struggled with his location.

“If you feel like you don’t have your best stuff and you’re looking for a way to get someone out, if someone can help you that way, … that’s the best feeling. … It’s nice to see how he’s been really successful lately.”

Martinez said defensive players can play well, as do the guys swinging the bats.

“When you see a good defensive player, the next guy wants to make another good defensive play,” said Martinez. “It’s encouraging to see these guys, the way they go out and play.”

Nick Castellanos homered out Patrick Murphy, the sixth pitcher of the Nationals, with one out in the ninth for the walk-off victory.

After an eighth of twelve pitches and with limited opportunities, manager Davey Martinez hoped to get another inning out of Murphy, but the trick didn’t work. Castellanos swung and missed on an 85mph curveball, but Murphy’s 97mph four-seamer caught a little too much of the plate.

“He took a big hack on that curveball, looked like he was right on top of it and missed the net, so after that I wanted to be aggressive,” Murphy said. “Go in hard. We were on the same page (with Ruiz). He wanted to go up, I wanted to go in. Anyway, we both thought inside. I was there, but didn’t get it completely black. It was inner third – I probably wanted to go in a little more. He put a good swing on it and beat me. “

Martinez was quite blunt about Murphy’s pitch selection to Castellanos on the game winner.

“We fell short in the bullpen today because of yesterday,” said the manager. “Murphy came in and threw well. Went back out and got a big out of the first out then threw a fastball down the middle. ”

The Nats’ desire to push Fedde deeper into games to spare a disheveled bullpen left the right-hander little room for error. Fedde didn’t make it through the fifth inning, didn’t pitch long enough to qualify for a win and gave up a two-run lead in his final frame, enabling the Reds to forge a 5-5 tie.

“I liked my stuff early in the game,” said Fedde. “I thought once I got to the fourth and fifth I really lost control of a lot of my pitches. I found myself having more trouble finding the zone. …I was just trying to make my pitches and didn’t have much success.”

With his fastball command spotty, Fedde relied more heavily on the curveball that has become one of his weapons of choice in recent weeks. Only it seemed as if the Reds were aware of his problems with the fastball and were sitting on his bow.

“I definitely think the third time through the lineup today, it seemed like the hitters were a little bit more on top of it,” he said. “Don’t shy away from it so much. I know it’s going to be part of the rapport, something that I need to be more effective with the other pitches, maybe a slightly higher percentage of those in the future.”

Fedde was tagged for five runs on seven hits, with three walks and a strikeout, his ERA soaring to 5.26 in what could be his penultimate start of 2021.

The Nats jumped early on Reds right-hand Vladimir Gutierrez to take a 1-0 lead in the first on a two-out rally with a Juan Soto walk, a single Josh Bell and Luis Garcas RBI double.

That lead held until the second, when the Reds took a 2-1 lead. Tyler Stephenson led off with a single to the right and moved to third base on Farmer’s double to the left. Both runners scored on the double by Eugenio Surez.

The Nationals nearly ran themselves out of a big inning in the third – when Soto was thrown out at third by catcher Tucker Barnhart on a ball in the sand for the second out – but they took advantage of Gutierrez’s wildness.

Alcides Escobar led off with a single and Soto walked before Bell’s RBI single tied the game. After Garca waved in and Soto was thrown out at third base, Ruiz walked and both runners advanced on a passed ball. Jordy Mercer walked to load the bases and Tony Santillan took off. Andrew Stevenson greeted him with a two-run single in the middle for a 4-2 edge.

Fedde was the victim of a sloppy defense as the Reds closed in 4-3 in the bottom of the third. Stevenson misjudged Jonathan India’s flyout to the left, who bounced over the wall for an automatic double. India moved to third base on a groundout and scored on Castellanos’ sacrifice fly to deep center.

But Lane Thomas’ solo shot in the fourth on Santillan’s first pitch restored the Nats’ two-run cushion.

Fedde’s evening finished fifth after a 33-pitch in which he coughed up a 5-3 lead and took three straight hitters to 3-2 counts, increasing his pitch count. The Reds loaded the bases with no out on two hits and a walk, and a sacrifice fly by Max Schrock made it 5-4. The Nats caught a break when Ruiz threw out DeShields trying to sweep third in front of a double steal, but Castellanos blew a runscoring single right in front of Soto to tie the score. After Stephenson’s run, Fedde was pulled in favor of Mason Thompson, which Farmer fanned as he swung to prevent further damage.

Ruiz homered on a 1-1 fastball by Jeff Hoffman with one out in the seventh, sending the ball over the wall at center right. But the Reds tied the game in the bottom half when Castellanos walked, went to second base on a grounder and scored on a Farmer double out Andres Machado.