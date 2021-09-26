College football: Wayne State stuns number 11 UMD with late field goal





No, they were just beaten and there was enough guilt to go around. Back-up quarterback Nick Bohn played as a seasoned veteran in his first collegiate start, completing 13 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns as Wayne State took advantage of five turnovers to stun number 11 UMD with a 31-28 NSIC win on Saturday, September 25, 2021, before 3,124 at Malosky Stadium. It was our fear on Sunday, if you don’t come prepared every week you could be beaten, Wiese said. Everyone played a part in it. It didn’t come down to one fumble, it didn’t amount to one turnover. That was a team loss and hopefully a wake-up call for our football team. John Larson (9) of Minnesota Duluth is pressured by a defending Wayne State player as he passes the ball during a soccer game on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Malosky Stadium in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune Alex Powder’s 35-yard field goal with 2:25 left turned out to be the winner of the game as UMD’s Daniel Mitchell messed up his first and only carry of the game and Wayne State took over on his own 36 with 59 seconds left. to go. Mitchell saw action when both Cazz Martin and Wade Sullivan were punched for the Bulldogs; Sullivan then even limped off the field using a crutch. Anthony Watkins added 21 rushes for 101 yards and a touchdown and caught a 12-yard TD pass for the Wildcats (3-1). Martin, a senior running back, tied his career with three touchdowns and was just outside his career high with 163 rushing yards on 21 attempts to lead the Bulldogs (3-1), who now may need to win to make the NCAA Division II playoffs. Teammate Brad Dati played the game of his life in defense with a career-high 14 tackles, including seven for loss, but it was little consolation to the junior linebacker. I just feel like as a team we have to prepare the same thing every week, and that’s about all that needs to be said, Dati said. I had faith in our game plan. You have to prepare and play the same every week. We should definitely look in the mirror. Everyone eventually has to watch a movie and improve themselves. It was Wayne States’ first win over a ranked opponent since 2014. The Wildcats scored 28 points in the second quarter alone, and the Bulldogs caught up the rest of the way. Michael Kirkendoll (27) of Minnesota Duluth breaks a pass intended for Mason Lee (8) of Wayne State during a soccer game on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Malosky Stadium in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune We made a lot of mistakes and you have to hand it over to Wayne State, Wiese said. They played a great football game. Their sidelines never lost momentum, and ours never had enough. They came in 2-1 last week with a 48-0 win. Based on the movie, we knew they were a good football team, and for whatever reason, we weren’t prepared, and that starts at the top with me, and all the way down to anyone who had a chance to play a hand in that. . game tonight. Unfortunately we were disappointed. Wayne State 0-28-0-331 Minn. Duluth 7-14-0-728 First quarter UMD Cazz Martin 30 run (Curt Cox kick), 5:27′ Second quarter WSC Nick Bohn 1 run (Alex Powders kick), 14:15′ WSC Taurean Grady 23 pass by Nick Bohn (Powders kick), 11:59′ WSC Anthony Watkins 12 pass from Bohn (Powders kick), 9:48 UMD Cazz Martin 75 run (Cox kick), 9:36 WSC Watkins 48 run (Powders kick), 6:21 UMD Armani Carmickle 5 pass from John Larson (Cox), :22 Fourth quarter UMD Martin 6 run (Cox kick), 13:55′ WSC Powders 35 field goal, 2:25 WSC UMD First downs 19 18 Rushes yards 54-131 58-217 Passing yards 221 115 Comp-Att-Int 13-22-1 11-28-2 Kick returns yards 6-379 5-246 Points-avg. 7-30.7 7-39.9 Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-3 Time of possession 33:26 26:34 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING WSC, Watkins 21-101, Bohn 23-34, Grady 2-10, Trystn Ducker 2-2, Deshawn Massey 3-1, Matt Romero 1-(-2), TEAM 1-(-2). UMD, Cazz Martin 21-163, Byron Bynum 3-32, Larson 8-14, Daniel Mitchell 1-9, Wade Sullivan 3-2, Chamere Thomas 1-1, Zach Ojile 1-(-4). MATCHING WSC, Bohn 13-22-221-2. UMD, Larson 11-28-115-1. WSC RECEIVED, Grady 8-133, Ducker 2-47, Mason Lee 1-23, Watkins 1-12, Gage Dengel 1-6. UMD, Carmickle 4-69, Bynum 3-21, Johnny McCormick 2-19, Martin 1-4, Cooper Yeary 1-2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinejournal.com/sports/football/7197125-College-football-Wayne-State-stuns-No.-11-UMD-with-late-field-goal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos