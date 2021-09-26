Women’s tennis shores past Saint Michael’s, 6-1





COLCHESTER, Vt. (September 25, 2021) – Stonehill College, number 2 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Regional rankings, mixed some collegiate debuts into the lineup, taking a 6-1 win over Saint Michael’s College in Northeast-10 conference women’s tennis action at SMC Courts this afternoon. The details Stonehill College, number 2 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Regional rankings, mixed some collegiate debuts into the lineup, taking a 6-1 win over Saint Michael’s College in Northeast-10 conference women’s tennis action at SMC Courts this afternoon.

Juniors Steffi Antao (New Hyde Park, New York/New Hyde Park Memorial) and Lily Peter (Weymouth, Massachusetts/Weymouth) led the double winners in the contest for Stonehill, which also saw freshmen Marissa Such (Cranston, Rhode Island/Cranston West) , Ayonna Stuppard (Randolph, Massachusetts/Fontbonne Academy) and Jenna Gustafson (Warwick, Rhode Island/Pilgrim) contributing to wins in both singles and doubles, with the latter two making their collegiate debuts.

and led the double winners in the contest for Stonehill, which also saw freshmen , and contributing to wins in both singles and doubles, with the latter two making their collegiate debuts. Antao, number 10 in the ITA Division II East Region singles rankings, rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Saint Michael’s junior Ava Albis (Hamden, Connecticut/Hamden) in her first match at No. 1 singles over her collegiate career. Antao started the day with a 6-3 win over number 2 doubles with Stuppard.

in her first match at No. 1 singles over her collegiate career. Antao started the day with a 6-3 win over number 2 doubles with Stuppard. Peter and Such took the double for Stonehill with their 6-2 win over No. 1. Peter followed that with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-0 win over No. 2 singles against Saint Michael’s senior Abby Edelmann (Boxford, Massachusetts/Masconomet region) .

. Stuppard took the match-clining fourth point for Stonehill in her collegiate debut, posting a 6-4, 6-0 win over No. 5 singles against senior Annie Serkes (Garden City, New York/Sacred Heart Academy). Next one Stonehill (3-1, 3-1 NE10) will be back in action tomorrow, when it visits Assumption University for a NE10 match at 12 noon. The Skyhawks return home on Sunday, October 3 to host Southern New Hampshire University at noon. Saint Michael’s (1-5, 0-3 NE10) hosts Bentley University tomorrow at noon. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

