Jasmina Smolenaars scores first goal with UNC hockey, shares moment with sister Eva

Friday was finally “the day” for freshman Jasmina Smolenaars.

The day she scored her first career goal at UNC, a feat she had been waiting for.

I was really like: ‘Okay, today is the day’, said freshman Jasmina Smolenaars.

From a corner in the second period against Boston College No. 5, the ball landed at senior captain Erin Matson on the right side of the striking circle.

Everyone’s eyes shifted to Matson. She had a wide open shot.

But what people didn’t see was Smolenaars running to the left of the goal to get into position for a quick tap-in.

And her positioning was perfect.

Erin got the ball and I saw her hit, so I waited, prepared,” said Smolenaars. “And then suddenly she hit the ball and it just fell on my stick and then it went in.”

Smolenaars’ teammates burst into cheers when she finally scored her first UNC goal. The team had joked with her that she would score a goal in the near future.

She was so happy, Matson said. We’ve been joking about it for four games now, like, Jas, when are you going to score?

Smolenaars finally answered the call and in a big way.

Her goal put the Tar Heels 2-0 before half-time, and they were ahead for the rest of the game. North Carolina scored three goals in the third period to lock the game and go on to win 6-1 in the ACC opener.

Head coach Karen Shelton knew it was important for her team to look good and convert them to take out a top ACC opponent.

We knew that (Jonna) Kennedy is an excellent and very active goalkeeper, so we worked on ways to get around her and we found ways, Shelton said. So that was important for the result.

Smolenaars’ goal was long in coming. She is a smart, detail-oriented player who has done her best to get better every game, and she gets results by scoring a point in three consecutive games.

She asks the questions. She’s never afraid to sound stupid or anything because she wants to learn,” Matson said. “And I think everyone is really here to help, and she fully embraces it.”

While the whole team was proud of Smolenaars’ first goal, there was no one happier and no one Smolenaars would rather share that moment with than her older sister, senior midfielder Eva Smolenaars.

It’s really great to just be with her and play with her because I haven’t played with her in four years, said Jasmina Smolenaars.

Sophomore Brooke Behan told Smolenaars about the look on her big sister’s face as she landed her goal of sheer excitement and happiness.

I remember when Eva scored her first goal this season, the reaction I gave her and she returned the same reaction to me,” said Jasmina Smolenaars.

The Tar Heels have now won three straight games, posing a legitimate threat to all opponents when they step in their stride.

And the teams that face North Carolina in the future have a new problem: another Smolenaars is coming.

