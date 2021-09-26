Beautiful, rural house in Sweden is top class | interior

WWhen Jrgen Ahdrian Brorsson first saw his new home, it was an antique store. The pendant light now hanging in the bedroom is a bargain he picked up on that visit. But the real find was the building itself, which he fell in love with and never forgot.

Two years ago, when he and his wife Sara decided to leave the hectic life of Stockholm behind, he knew that this old schoolhouse, built in 1928, offered them the chance to find the peace they longed for.

Used as a school until 1963, the building had gone through several incarnations by the time they got their hands on it, including a church organ workshop, a B&B and a cafe. But Sara and Jrgen didn’t just want to print their vision for the building, they also wanted to take care of it and renovate it in a style that was true to its history and their own specific ideas.

Step by step change: Jrgen, Sara and their son, Mrten. Photo: Johan Selln

We moved here in 2019 and renovated the entire house, taking care to preserve the unique school style, says Sara. We stayed true to the era of the house and its Art Deco style, using that as a base, with added antiques and modern art.

The house is located in the picturesque area of ​​Kullaberg in the Scania county of southern Sweden, 10 km from the town of Hgans, built around a fishing harbor in an area known for coal and clay. The clay produced here was used in the manufacture of ceramics and the original tiles left in the school by Jrgen and Sara were made by a local company.

Sara leads the way through the beautiful rooms and old classrooms, which, despite the large spaces, have a welcoming feeling and a soft atmosphere. The layout is similar to that of a regular house, with an entrance hall, living room, kitchen painted in lavish black and study, but on a larger scale due to the larger rooms and higher ceilings.

Mix and match: walls in Green Leaf by Jotun and a Fold chair by Olivier Gregoire. Photo: Johan Selln

The living room is painted in Green Leaf by Jotun and the light green Fold chair, by Olivier Gregoire, forms a striking centerpiece on the restored 1920s wooden floor that 40 years of schoolchildren have kicked over.

We walk up the stairs, through a corridor and half a floor down a flight of stairs down to the old gym. It still houses some of the equipment used when it was a school, but is now a TV and table tennis room. Table tennis is the family sport and the table, a meeting and dining table with a net over it, is actually from the couple’s own furniture import store. In fact all the rooms have pieces from their company, Dunke design, which started five years ago after a vacation to Vietnam, where they accidentally discovered the local furniture company District Eight.

The handmade furniture is inspired by early industrial design and the first collections are made from recycled materials from French colonial houses. The couple fell in love with the timeless design and durability and decided to bring District Eight to Sweden where they founded Dunke Design to distribute it.

Business took off and, new to the furniture industry, they were asked to work in their shop in Stockholm during the day and deliver furniture in the evenings and weekends, while driving their van across Sweden. Sometimes they were so busy that they had to sleep in the store to manage opening hours and keep track of orders. After some hectic five years, the old schoolhouse, close to the sea and surrounded by a vineyard, has proven to be the perfect escape.

This is a place for peace of mind, Sara says. Being in harmony with nature and the ocean is the best foundation for being calm and harmonious.

Pillow talk: one of the bedrooms. Photo: Johan Selln

We are completely amazed at the pace difference from the big city, adds Jrgen. Living with nature, seasonal changes and shifting colors are the basis.

Of course, the furniture fits the space, solid materials and slender shapes in the rooms with high ceilings. In that sense, their home is the perfect showroom, something the couple had always intended to do.

At first we planned to be open to the public only in the summer, but when the first week of fall arrived and we thought we could have the weekend off, there were plenty of people waiting in the courtyard before we even got out of bed. So there was nothing we could do but jump out of our pajamas and go downstairs to open the doors, Sara says.

dunkedesign.se