WA Cricket calls for Ashes series reshuffle to include Boxing Day due to coronavirus border concerns





The WA Cricket boss says the order of test matches for the upcoming Ashes series should be reconsidered to avoid issues surrounding border restrictions. Most important points: WA Cricket has asked to change the order of Ashes Test matches

The Ashes begin October 8 at the Gabba Perth has been set to host the fifth and final match The Ashes kick off in Brisbane on December 8, with games in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth to round out the five-game series. But WA Cricket chief executive Christina Matthews has asked Cricket Australia (CA) to shake up the match. “We are currently scheduled for the fifth test, which is January 14, after Melbourne and Sydney. And when that was announced, we were happy with that,” said Matthews. “But the way things have played out over the year, with COVID, it looks like a very dangerous situation for us. And it’s important to start talking about it now because the schedule for England needs to be set. “All planning has to be done quickly. “We asked CA to look into moving [Perth] to be one of the first three tests and have Sydney and Melbourne running naturally at the end of the series.” The Boxing Day Test is currently scheduled in Melbourne, as is traditional. ( AAP: James Ross If that were to change, it would mean that the MCG would not host the traditional Boxing Day Test, with the match in Brisbane, Adelaide or Perth. Matthews said the absence of international cricket would cost WA Cricket about $6 million, contributing to a loss of the same last year when WA missed out on international cricket. “Even though the [AFL] grand finale has been moved two years in a row, moving a boxing day is another thing,” said Matthews. “But if we really want to get content across all states and get the Ashes to play the way they should be played, we need to think about what makes sense and what we know now.” There is doubt whether the series will even continue, with uncertainty over which English players will make themselves available for the tour, with several would worry about traveling if families are unable to go with them. The pandemic has already robbed England of one test, with the fifth game at Old Trafford against India canceled early this month following a coronavirus outbreak in the Indian camp.

