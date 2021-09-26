Tennis courts a hot topic | News, Sports, Jobs

Volleys flew over the net during the regularly scheduled Blue Earth City Council meeting on Monday, September 20. Councilors again discussed the construction of new tennis courts at Blue Earth Area High School.

After meetings with the Tennis Court Subcommittee, City Administrator Mary Kennedy brought project updates to the council.

Regarding the proposed layout of the new courts, Kennedy explained: “The subcommittee has spoken for a long time. For reasons of coaching and spectators, a layout with four quads was chosen.”

The committee’s preferred layout includes special spectators between lanes, allowing the facility to be surrounded by a 10-foot fence to block the wind.

The Tennis Court Subcommittee and Kennedy also received a memorandum from Doug Green, director of Bakertilly Municipal Advisors, which provides municipal advisory services to local governments. Green’s analysis offered several options for financing the tennis courts.

“There are essentially four options that can pay for something like this,”Kennedy shared with the council.

Options include general liability referendum bonds, general liability reduction bonds, lease income bonds and gross income recreational bonds.

While Kennedy said it’s quite unlikely the city will get approval for a referendum bond with a general obligation, she acknowledged that the second option of a general obligation reduction fund would normally be the best course of action.

“It would be the best option, but it’s not an option,”Kennedy explained. “Right now we are at our limit. We could look at redeeming the Fitness Center bonds to open up our limits, but ultimately that will put us in the same situation we are in right now with our limit.”

Therefore, the council is weighing the pros and cons of pursuing lease income bonds versus gross income recreational bonds.

“Lease income bonds go through the EDA (Economic Development Authority) and are done with the bank. They are a bit riskier and may not be tradable,”Kennedy shared. “They are risky because future (EDA) boards may not vote to pay for it. Every year it has to be appropriated.”

As for the last option, Kennedy said: “Gross income recreation bonds may not be legal. They could be legal if we had some kind of cost-sharing arrangement, but it depends on whether lawyers would sign that or not.

Kennedy added that there is the possibility of obtaining grants to reduce the cost of the project, but these would not cover the full cost of the project.

Kennedy concluded, “There are options, but there are things we really need to look at. It won’t be as black and white as other projects we’ve done in the past.”

$1 million is the estimated starting point of the total cost of the project.

The city partners with the Blue Earth Area School District to fund the courts.

“The city has entered into a cost-sharing agreement with the school district,” Kennedy stated.

Part of the settlement involves the demolition of the tennis courts in Putnam Park, which fall under the city’s jurisdiction.

The Parks and Recreation Subcommittee recommended that the council allow Bolton and Menk to immediately begin necessary feasibility studies and prepare cost analyzes for the demolition of the Putnam Park runways.

The committee plans to redevelop the space into a multi-court sports space, including a tennis court, basketball court, and pickleball courts.

There was some disagreement over how to finance both the construction at Putnam Park and the construction of the new high school tennis courts.

Mayor Rick Scholtes suggested, “If we do this and we need to make some commitment, I’d like to connect Putnam Park to this (the tennis court project).”

He added, “We have no money in the bank. We need to connect what’s happening here to make it affordable for every side.”

Councilor Glenn Gaylord, who has had doubts about the tennis court project in the past, replied: “We are talking about two different levels of risk. One of them isn’t even our own project. I like the idea of ​​bonding with it, but I wish it would be separate somehow,”

Scholtes against, “But then you pay double”, referring to fees incurred through the issuance of bonds.

Scholtes, in support of making both projects possible, concluded: “It’s a benefit to our community.”

‘It’s a risk to our community’Gaylord responded.

The council made no concrete decisions on funding Monday evening and agreed to discuss the matter for future discussion.

Other matters discussed by the council on September 20 included:

Determine the provisional budget for 2022. The council approved setting the total levy at $1,896,074.40, a number well within the 10-percent increase range. The Council hopes to reduce the levy to a three percent increase before certifying the final levy on December 20.

An update on the Three Sisters project. Councilor Ann Hanna asked if the project has received the necessary building permits, as she has not seen any building permits. City attorney David Frundt advised that the project may have received a state permit, in which case the permit does not have to work through the city.

A letter about the sanitation facilities at the fairgrounds that was sent to the city hall. The letter said the toilets are in the stands? “a disgrace,”and asked the municipality for financial means to renovate them.

Scholtes explained that unfortunately the toilets are not owned by the city and that the municipality can therefore do nothing to tackle the matter. He advised the anonymous author of the letter to contact the Stock Exchange Board so that further action can be taken.

Updates to street improvement projects to be completed in 2022. City engineer Wes Brown, of Bolton and Menk, explained that two blocks from Galbraith Street are in poor condition and need more immediate attention. As such, they have been added as projects for next year.

To balance costs, planned improvements to the 10th Street and 11th Street blocks have theoretically been delayed until 2023.