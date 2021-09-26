Sports
What channel is Steelers vs. To see Bengals today? Time, TV Schedule for Week 3 NFL Game
After their 26-17 loss to the Raiders last Sunday, the Steelers (1-1) will face the Bengals (1-1) on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in the first AFC North matchup for any team at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The game will air on CBS.
Pittsburgh, which won its Week 1 game against the Bills, 23-16, struggled to find an offensive rhythm against Las Vegas, registering 39 rushing yards on 14 attempts, while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was hit 10 times and was fired twice.
Roethlisberger is battling a left chest injury, according to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, and said Pittsburgh had better be ready to adapt if Roethlisberger misses time.
Cincinnati, which lost 20-17 to Chicago last week after a 27-24 win over the Vikings in Week 1, is also looking to improve offensively after racking up just 276 yards against the Bears. Bengal quarterback Joe Burrow also had three interceptions, two of which came in the fourth quarter and limited his teams’ scoring opportunities.
All four teams in the NFC North (Steelers, Ravens, Browns and Bengals) have a 1-1 record, making Sunday’s game extra important for the division. Here is an overview of the broadcast information for the match.
MORE: Watch Steelers vs. Bengals live with fuboTV (7 days free trial)
What channel is Steelers vs. To see Bengals today?
- TV channel (national): CBS
- TV station (Pittsburgh): KDKA TV
- TV station (Cincinnati): WKRC-TV
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Steelers vs. Bengals is broadcast live on CBS locally and in select national markets. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan will team up with analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins for Sunday’s game between Steelers and Bengals.
For those looking for radio information, the Steelers broadcast can be heard on Sirius XM channel 231, or the Bengals broadcast can be heard on Sirius XM channel 387.
Viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs. Watch Bengals on DAZN, who owns rights to every NFL game, as well as some regional CTV channels.
WEEK 3 NFL PICKS: Straight Up | Against the spread
Steelers vs. Bengals start time
- Date: Sunday 26 September
- Time: 13:00 ET
Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, one of four early regional games on CBS. Here are the other three games starting at 1pm ET.
|Game
|Temporary crew
|Foals at Titans
|Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss
|Chargers at Chiefs
|Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson
|Raven at Lions
|Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross
NFL Schedule Week 3
Thursday 23 Sept.
|Game
|Kick-off time
|TV
|Carolina in Houston
|20:20 ET
|NFL Network
Sunday 26 September
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Indiana in Tennessee
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|Atlanta in New York
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|FOX
|Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|Cincinnati in Pittsburgh
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|Chicago in Cleveland
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|FOX
|Baltimore in Detroit
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|New Orleans in New England
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|FOX
|Arizona in Jacksonville
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|FOX
|Washington in Buffalo
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|FOX
|New York Jets in Denver
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Miami in Las Vegas
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Seattle in Minnesota
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Green Bay in San Francisco
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
Monday 27 Sept.
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Philadelphia in Dallas
|8:15 pm
|ESPN, ESPN2 (Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football)
Football Schedule Steelers 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12
|W at Buffalo (23-16)
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|2
|September 19th
|L v Las Vegas (26-17)
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|3
|Sept 26
|vs. Cincinnati
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|4
|October 3
|at Green Bay
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|5
|October 10
|vs. Denver
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|6
|October 17
|vs. Seattle
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|7
|BYE
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Oct 31
|in Cleveland
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|9
|Nov 8
|vs. Chicago
|8:15 PM ET
|ESPN
|10
|Nov 14
|vs. Detroit
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|11
|November 21st
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|12
|Nov 28
|in Cincinnati
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|13
|5th of December
|vs. Baltimore
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|14
|Dec 9
|in Minnesota
|20:20 ET
|FOX
|15
|Dec 19
|vs. Tennessee
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|16
|December 26
|in Kansas City
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|17
|January 3rd
|vs. Cleveland
|8:15 PM ET
|ESPN
|18
|January 9
|vs. Baltimore
|13:00 ET
|CBS
Bengals 2021 Football Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12
|W v Minnesota (27-24)
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|2
|September 19th
|L in Chicago (20-17)
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|3
|Sept 26
|in Pittsburgh
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|4
|September 30th
|vs. Jacksonville
|20:20 ET
|NFL Network
|5
|October 10
|vs. Green Bay
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|6
|October 17
|in Detroit
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|7
|the 24th of October
|in Baltimore
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|8
|Oct 31
|in New York City
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|9
|November 7th
|vs. Cleveland
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|10
|Bye
|–
|–
|–
|11
|November 21st
|in Las Vegas
|16:05 ET
|CBS
|12
|Nov 28
|vs. Pittsburgh
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|13
|5th of December
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|14
|12 December
|against San Francisco
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|15
|Dec 19
|in Denver
|16:05 ET
|CBS
|16
|December 26
|vs. Baltimore
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|17
|January 2nd
|vs. Kansas City
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|
