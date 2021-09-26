What channel is Steelers vs. To see Bengals today? Time, TV Schedule for Week 3 NFL Game





After their 26-17 loss to the Raiders last Sunday, the Steelers (1-1) will face the Bengals (1-1) on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in the first AFC North matchup for any team at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The game will air on CBS. Pittsburgh, which won its Week 1 game against the Bills, 23-16, struggled to find an offensive rhythm against Las Vegas, registering 39 rushing yards on 14 attempts, while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was hit 10 times and was fired twice. Roethlisberger is battling a left chest injury, according to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, and said Pittsburgh had better be ready to adapt if Roethlisberger misses time. Cincinnati, which lost 20-17 to Chicago last week after a 27-24 win over the Vikings in Week 1, is also looking to improve offensively after racking up just 276 yards against the Bears. Bengal quarterback Joe Burrow also had three interceptions, two of which came in the fourth quarter and limited his teams’ scoring opportunities. All four teams in the NFC North (Steelers, Ravens, Browns and Bengals) have a 1-1 record, making Sunday’s game extra important for the division. Here is an overview of the broadcast information for the match. MORE: Watch Steelers vs. Bengals live with fuboTV (7 days free trial) What channel is Steelers vs. To see Bengals today? TV channel (national) : CBS

: CBS TV station (Pittsburgh) : KDKA TV

: KDKA TV TV station (Cincinnati) : WKRC-TV

: WKRC-TV Live Stream: fuboTV Steelers vs. Bengals is broadcast live on CBS locally and in select national markets. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan will team up with analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins for Sunday’s game between Steelers and Bengals. For those looking for radio information, the Steelers broadcast can be heard on Sirius XM channel 231, or the Bengals broadcast can be heard on Sirius XM channel 387. Viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs. Watch Bengals on DAZN, who owns rights to every NFL game, as well as some regional CTV channels. WEEK 3 NFL PICKS: Straight Up | Against the spread Steelers vs. Bengals start time Date: Sunday 26 September

Sunday 26 September Time: 13:00 ET Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, one of four early regional games on CBS. Here are the other three games starting at 1pm ET. Game Temporary crew Foals at Titans Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss Chargers at Chiefs Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson Raven at Lions Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross NFL Schedule Week 3 Thursday 23 Sept. Game Kick-off time TV Carolina in Houston 20:20 ET NFL Network Sunday 26 September Game Time (ET) TV Indiana in Tennessee 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS Atlanta in New York 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS Cincinnati in Pittsburgh 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS Chicago in Cleveland 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX Baltimore in Detroit 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS New Orleans in New England 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX Arizona in Jacksonville 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX Washington in Buffalo 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX New York Jets in Denver 4:05 p.m. CBS Miami in Las Vegas 4:05 p.m. CBS Seattle in Minnesota 4:25 PM FOX Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX Green Bay in San Francisco 8:20 p.m. NBC Monday 27 Sept. Game Time (ET) TV Philadelphia in Dallas 8:15 pm ESPN, ESPN2 (Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football) Football Schedule Steelers 2021 Week Date Opponent Kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12 W at Buffalo (23-16) 13:00 ET CBS 2 September 19th L v Las Vegas (26-17) 13:00 ET CBS 3 Sept 26 vs. Cincinnati 13:00 ET CBS 4 October 3 at Green Bay 16:25 ET CBS 5 October 10 vs. Denver 13:00 ET FOX 6 October 17 vs. Seattle 20:20 ET NBC 7 BYE – – – 8 Oct 31 in Cleveland 13:00 ET CBS 9 Nov 8 vs. Chicago 8:15 PM ET ESPN 10 Nov 14 vs. Detroit 13:00 ET FOX 11 November 21st at Los Angeles Chargers 20:20 ET NBC 12 Nov 28 in Cincinnati 13:00 ET CBS 13 5th of December vs. Baltimore 16:25 ET CBS 14 Dec 9 in Minnesota 20:20 ET FOX 15 Dec 19 vs. Tennessee 13:00 ET CBS 16 December 26 in Kansas City 16:25 ET CBS 17 January 3rd vs. Cleveland 8:15 PM ET ESPN 18 January 9 vs. Baltimore 13:00 ET CBS Bengals 2021 Football Schedule Week Date Opponent Kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12 W v Minnesota (27-24) 13:00 ET FOX 2 September 19th L in Chicago (20-17) 13:00 ET FOX 3 Sept 26 in Pittsburgh 13:00 ET CBS 4 September 30th vs. Jacksonville 20:20 ET NFL Network 5 October 10 vs. Green Bay 13:00 ET FOX 6 October 17 in Detroit 13:00 ET FOX 7 the 24th of October in Baltimore 13:00 ET CBS 8 Oct 31 in New York City 13:00 ET CBS 9 November 7th vs. Cleveland 13:00 ET CBS 10 Bye – – – 11 November 21st in Las Vegas 16:05 ET CBS 12 Nov 28 vs. Pittsburgh 13:00 ET CBS 13 5th of December vs. Los Angeles Chargers 13:00 ET FOX 14 12 December against San Francisco 13:00 ET CBS 15 Dec 19 in Denver 16:05 ET CBS 16 December 26 vs. Baltimore 13:00 ET CBS 17 January 2nd vs. Kansas City 13:00 ET CBS

