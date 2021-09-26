Former Australian Test cricketer Travis Head hits 163 runs in Sheffield Shield clash between Western Australia and South Australia





Travis Head fired a warning shot at Aussie selectors for the Ashes this summer by hitting a whopping 163 runs in South Australia’s Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia. Head fell from the national side after Boxing Day last year, but when he played first-class cricket on home soil for the first time since April, the 27-year-old showed exactly why he was long regarded as the future captain of the Australian side. . On Saturday afternoon, the South Australians stared in the course of another hefty loss that the Redbacks haven’t tasted since February 2020 until their skipper teamed up with new recruit Jake Carder to turn the tide. Watch live coverage of the 21/22 Marsh One-Day Cup Live and Free on Kayo Freebies. No credit card. No Brainer. Become a member now Aussies 26-game win streak ends as India conducts greatest thriller ever chase Ashes gets a big boost as CA proposes better-than-expected tour conditions < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Strano takes incredible catch in deep | 00:51 Head splattered, slammed and stunned en route to his 16th first-class barrel, more than making up for a meager showing in the One Day Cup side game earlier this week. It was the easiest of Shaun Marsh’s catches of a Joel Paris delivery that eventually brought the curtain on Heads’ great innings. By the time his wicket fell, the Redbacks were 68 runs away from the Western Australians’ total of 465, the bulk of which was posted by Test tyro Cameron Green, wicketkeeper Josh Philippe and Marsh himself. < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Head withdrew his side into the game on the third day of the first Sheffield Shield game this summer. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images Head was on the cusp of a Test recall earlier this year after being named in the squad to travel to South Africa before the tour was cancelled, and if he could keep his form he could well get the chance to add to his 19 appearances in baggy green this summer. In his first game against his former side, Carder showed what the Western Australians missed by letting him go. There’s a bit of a comfort factor against your old team, but it also heightens the nerves a bit. It’s a bit of a double-edged sword, Carder said. The 25-year-old made the first century (118) of his young first-class career, more than doubling his previous high of 58. It’s clearly a good start. Hopefully one of the few more (centuries). It was nice to get the first one away, he said. There’s a bit of a comfort factor against your old team, but it also heightens the nerves a bit. It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. The South Australian tail sequence caused the total to be chased down. Debutant Nathan McAndrew, who dominated the first day with his fast bowling, refused to be fired and scored 65 points to keep the Redbacks in the fold for most of the day. When his compatriots were all fired, the Western Australians finally got a chance to strike and registered 1/76 before the day was over.

