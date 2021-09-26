Establishing a family tradition in Dover-Sherborn – Boston Herald

Molly McGilli wanted to be head coach at Dover-Sherborn since she was a junior and played for the legendary coach Dara Johnson.

In the eight years that followed, from graduating high school to playing at Holy Cross to coaching the Raiders junior varsity team, she had a running joke with her father that if she took charge, he would be her first choice as an assistant.

When Johnson surprisingly decided to resign and hand over the government for just a week in practice, Molly understood how little she meant it as a joke. And just as soon as she asked him to come with her, Thom McGilli said yes.

He’s always been kind of a sounding board behind the scenes with me as a player, Molly said. When I stepped into this role this season, it was a no-brainer. I’m like, yeah, easy money. Thom my father (he) enters.

It’s just incredible, Thom added. It’s really just a dream come true for both of us. It is awesome.

The Raiders started the year 3-0 and came in on Friday defending their Div. 2 state title from 2019. They have a young team, but there’s plenty of the talent you’d expect from a squad that just went all the way two years ago. Dover-Sherborn is buzzing.

What makes it even more exciting for the McGills, however, is how well the team is doing despite the frenzy that started the year.

Molly went into the year expecting to become a part-time JV coach while on a graduate program at Framingham State. Thus, she was vaulted into the lead role. Molly wanted it for a while, but it caught her by surprise when she navigates a hectic schedule that prevents her from coaching on Mondays.

Bringing in Thom has been a stabilizing force. She is still working on issues as a freshman varsity coach, so the support and confidence of the team and the fact that her father is there has made a world of difference.

It’s just super supportive and someone comfortable, and I can give my crazy ideas behind the scenes and not feel judged, Molly said. It sure is a little crazy. But the girls were great, my father again I leaned heavily on him.

Thom has never officially coached, but has been very close to Molly throughout her athletic career. He quickly went from cheerleader No. 1 to hockey fanatic while helping Molly transform her game, so much so that Molly never doubted his potential to be an effective coach alongside her.

Neither does the team.

He’s super knowledgeable about the game, he’s watched more hockey than anyone I can think of, and I think he’s got a great perspective, Molly said. (The players) enjoy his humor, they sometimes seek his feedback even before mine. …I’m just so blown away by how articulate he is with the girls and he just has a good attitude.

For Thom, he loves every part of coaching with Molly. He also likes to do it for the school where he graduated. But he’s equally excited about the opportunity his daughter and Dover-Sherborn are getting to grow together.

The team is young and all, but what an opportunity, he said. The girls are great, they are really receptive.

Fast Spotlights:

For Nauset seniorLauren Ridderdevoted to Quinnipiac, she was asked who her role model was. She was quick to bring Falmouth starKatie Shanahanmention. At the time, Knight didn’t know she was talking about a future Div. 1 teammate, and as the two battle it out in a fraught Cape and Islands League, they can all look forward to working together at Quinnipiac after playing together for Cape Cod Field Hockey Club for four years. However, the competition between the two is fierce for now, with Shanahans Clippers already ahead with a 3-0 win over the Warriors. As each team keeps pace with Monomoy and Sandwich, Cape Cod’s shiners are enjoying each other for the time being while still looking forward to joining forces.

Weve always had great dynamism, Knight said. I’m just really excited to play with her, she’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.

It’s great that they went to the same school. … To already know I have a friend from the team (is reassuring), Shanahan added. It is always fun to play in high school because there is rivalry and friendship.

They play against each other again on October 20.

Maggie Sturgis is on fire for an equally scorching Masconomet team, blasting out the gates for a 4-0-1 start and a 32-3 goal difference coming in on Friday. Sturgis has broken out for 18 of those goals, including a career-high six scores in a 6-0 win over Marblehead.

After five years on varsity, a young program from Bishop Feehan finally overcame the hump against the school’s old rival by beating Attleboro 3-1 for the first time. sophomore Kay Murphy and Ava Meehan have played in a 6-0-2 start, leaving plenty of room for growth as the Shamrocks play at a high level.

The first Hockomock League game between King Philip and Franklin on October 8 looks like a must-watch. Panthers head coach Michelle Hess praised her strong defense for the season, but didn’t expect the offense to take the flight it has. Kaitlyn Carney and Payten Crandall are two of the many pieces that flourish for Franklin (5-0) as it competes with King Philip (6-1).

On Saturday, to mark the 20th anniversary, Bentley honored the team’s 2001 Division II National Champion Falcons. The team featured 18 former local stars led by captains Allyson Bunce (Dennis Yarmouth) and Alicia Cabrera (Lexington).

Methuen makes some noise in the Merrimack Valley Conference alongside Andover and Central Catholic, heading for a 3-1-1 start coming in Friday.Natalia Fiatohas seven goals in her last three games to lead the way.