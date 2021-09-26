The Ryder Cup goes to a red, white and blue Sunday Funday

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Ryder Cup USA lead six points heading into singles on Sunday. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Tiger Woods isn’t at the Ryder Cup this week, but Saturday night here in Whistling Straits feels like a lot of Saturday nights in the early 2000s, when Tiger was leading in major championships.

Five dollars says I can shorten that sentence to two words:

It is over. (Pay now.)

The American team continues to surprise with its grit and clutch putting and ability to finish matches, all things it never excelled at before. The European team continues to surprise with its lack of clutch play, missed putts and inability to steal a point, all things that used to be habits.

It’s another day in the Ryder Cup, unless this is an alternate universe or a lactose-induced nightmare in America’s Dairyland.

This seems like the real deal. The Americans lead in Sunday’s singles, 11-5. No team has ever come back from a deficit worse than 10-6. The US did it in Brookline in 1999 and the Euros did it in Medinah in 2012.

But six points back? The Americans will not give in. Not even a dozen Jean Van de Velde’s could throw this Ryder Cup into a Carnoustie burn. Not even a dozen Michael Jordans can hit the buzzer with seven-point shots to pull it to Europe. To win this, the European Championship will have to do something that has never been done before. Like climbing Mount Everest in a bikini.

The six-point lead in singles is the biggest for the Americans since 1975, when it played not against Europe, but against GB&I. (That’s Great Britain and Ireland, Packers fans, not Green Bay and Iola.)

Calling this American victory on Saturday night is not the same as going crazy. It’s like predicting that California will vote democratically in presidential elections. The Americans have too many players in good form and Europe has far too few.

The American team has enough heroes. Let’s start with the new super team that Captain Steve Stricker found: Dustin Johnson with everyone, but preferably Collin Morikawa, the winner of the Open Championship. Johnson and Morikawa went through 3-0, winning a foursomes game on Friday and taking foursomes and four-balls on Saturday.

Has anyone forgotten that Johnson was number 1 in the world for a long time? Now he is No. 2 in the world and Morikawa is No. 3. Credit Stricker for creating the clutch, but it wasn’t that hard. Johnson hits it as long as anyone and fairly straight, Morikawa is the best iron player in the game. Good luck beating that duo.

The US had a foursome problem before. Not anymore. Now Europe does.

Johnson had an unimpressive 7-8 Ryder Cup record thanks to a dismal 1-4 performance in France three years ago. He missed the 2014 Cup in Scotland because he took a golf sabbatical for personal health reasons – read that whatever you like. He is now 11-8 and it would be a nuisance if anyone other than Rahm wanted to take on him in singles.

“Everything has worked for Dustin,” said Morikawa, who is 3-0 in his first Ryder Cup. “You’re not going to play 4-0 and play 36, 36, bad golf. You’re going to get some bad shots, but that’s what a partner is for.

“What makes DJ and me a great combination is that we play similar games and think alike and just keep moving the ball forward. DJ is a great player. I’ve been saying it all week and I’ll keep saying it.”

Johnson and Morikawa led 3 through three holes in their morning foursome with Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, extended the lead to 4 at the turn and survived a late rally at the European Championship to win 2 and 1. Morikawa made three consecutive birdies from the start on the sixth in the afternoon foursome against Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter and never lost that lead, winning 4 & 3.

If it’s possible to be number 1 in the world for a long time with 24 wins, two of which were majors, and be underestimated, Johnson is your man. He is underrated because when he plays well it looks so damn easy.

Stricker found another super team for foursomes in Xander Schauffele, your Olympic gold medalist, and Patrick Cantlay, the Player of the Year. They swept a couple of foursomes matches. Combine them with Johnson and Morikawa and foursome seems like an American force for the foreseeable future.

Schauffele and Cantlay were all square through eight holes on Saturday morning, then turned it on by winning three in a row and taking control en route to a 2 & 1 win.

Let’s go back to the outlook for Sunday’s singles. The Europeans need to go 9-3 to save a 14-14 draw, which would be good enough to hold the cup and after the disastrous last two days it would look like a glorious win.

The euro has gone through a crisis of confidence. The only players to win matches are Rahm and Garcia, Lowry and Hatton. The other eight guys throw shutouts. Is that the lineup that will be 9-3 on Sunday? You might as well pick the humble Pittsburgh Pirates lineup to knock a young Sandy Koufax out of the penalty area in the fourth inning. It won’t happen, and if it does, the Miracle in Brookline and the Miracle in Medinah will seem as ho-hum as a Sears catalog.

What remains on Sunday is a loud party. Wisconsin fans can vent their frustrations over their beloved University of Wisconsin Badger being thrashed by Notre Dame on Saturday. That game was originally going to be played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, but has been moved to Chicago’s Soldier Field because of the Ryder Cup.

All that remains to be discovered is who will get the credit for winning the point to take home the Ryder Cup. That’s a big problem for Europeans, who consider winning this event a major. The names of the likes of Paul McGinley, Graeme McDowell, Francesco Molinari and Colin Montgomerie are legendary.

Sunday will be an American’s turn, even if Johnson isn’t willing to risk saying so. He was a member of Davis Love’s 2012 team that took a 10-4 lead late Saturday and eventually lost the cup.

“You know, it’s not over yet,” Johnson said. “We still have to go out and everyone has to play well. We still have to, what – four points? Or three and a half? It’s not over yet.”

That’s exactly what Stricker wants every American player to believe when he starts Sunday, that every player has to win his point. That focus and intensity is how Cups are won.

So it’s not over… but it’s over.