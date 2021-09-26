Courier News Area Big Central Player of the Week Vote for Week 4





Great performances, surprising results and another round of fantastic gridiron action in week 4. Here are the nominees for this Weeks Courier News area Big Central Conference Football Player of the Week. The Courier News area includes all of Somerset and Hunterdon counties and the westernmost teams in Union County. You can vote until 12 noon on Thursday. Candidates selected by Simeon Pincus. AIDAN BROWN Bernards Senior The Mountaineers kept rolling and dominated another opponent this weekend, 52-14 over North Plainfield, with Brown having an impact on both sides of the ball. The receiver took three passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the win, scored one more on a two-yard run and turned three tackles and an interception on defense as Bernards went 3-1. MEDIA BLITZ: Complete Big Central Conference Week 4 Football Scoreboard and Story Links PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Manvilles Brandon Flores was the Week 3 Courier News Footballer of the Week PATRICK GARLINGHOUSE Delaware Valley Junior The Terriers scored another blowout, beating Governor Livingston 40-7 at Tap Webb Field, with the junior making a big impact from the backfield. Garlinghouse rushed 15 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns, adding an 11-yard touchdown reception as Del Val went to 4-0. SAM MEECHAN Hillsborough Junior The Raiders took a big BCC Division 5B victory over Bridgewater-Raritan on Saturday 31-21, with their junior kicker doing everything that was asked of him. Meechan delivered a 32-yard field goal at the end of the first half to give Boro a lead at halftime, finishing 4-for-4 on extra point attempts. MIKE OLIVO Ridge Senior The sophomore starting quarterback had an all-ages outing Friday night during the Red Devils 49-20 slaying of Hunterdon Central on Friday night, taking a hand in all seven of his teams’ touchdowns. Olivo completed 8-of-13 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns, dealing even more damage with his legs, rushing 14 times for 270 yards and four scores as Ridge improved to 3-0. AARON ROACH plainfield Senior The Cardinals quarterback again took center stage in his teams’ much-improved offense, this time leading Plainfield to a wild double win at Watchung Hills for the first win of the year. Roach completed 17-of-25 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns, adding 35 rushing yards and two more scores, including the game winner during the second OT on a pass to Darius Thompson. Simeon Pincus can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SimeonPincusCN POLL CLOSES Thursday at 12:00 pm IF POLL NOT SHOWN, PLEASE REFRESH THE PAGE!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mycentraljersey.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2021/09/26/football-courier-news-area-big-central-player-week-ballot-week-4/5871365001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos