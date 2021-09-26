TABLE TENNIS (Men’s Prnationale): Le Creusot imposes his law and wins Troyes





A marching band starts for team 1 of the UPCV who wins quite easily in the Dawn. A good first step on the long road to horseback riding. When the goal is first place in the pool it is always important to gain confidence from the first of the 7 days and even if everything wasn’t perfect the reds and blacks were pretty solid.

Indeed, Paul Verdier (N477), Valentin Commeau (18), Lo Rozier (20) and Wendy Belhaire (17 / N174 women), set their pace from the start against the opponent consisting of Christophe Do (N851), Louis Launay ( 17), Pierre Ducoffe (16) and Tho Garcia (15).

The meeting started at 5:00 PM and 5:50 PM, with the Crucots already leading 4-0 with easy wins for Paul against Do and Valentin against Launay, and slightly more trique wins for Lo against Ducoffe and Wendy against Garcia. But there it is, nothing is easy in sport! The opponents had the merit of not giving up and will score their first points thanks to the victories of Do against Valentin and of a strong Ducoffe against Wendy. Paul and Lo will take care of the essentials by easily getting rid of Launay and Garcia to carry the score 6-2 before the doubles practice.

Two doubles that will prove complicated for the smiths as the Paul/Lo pair never really found themselves and will let the win against Do/Ducoffe slip by. Wendy and Valentin for their part burst into tears, saving 2 match points and eventually winning 12/10 in the 5th set against Launay/Garcia to allow the UPCV to maintain a 4 point lead and avoid doubt.

At 7-3, it is not without difficulty that Paul will manage to get rid of a Ducoffe who puts all his strength into the fray but who eventually loses 3-1 to leader Crucotin and thus seals the victory of the Burgundians 8 -3 !

It is therefore more positive than negative that the inhabitants of the pennant team collect 3 first important points in the view of the mounted mission. 3 points to be validated at home this Saturday with the reception of Seloncourt, where the UPCV is counting on its supporters to take them to victory! The competition sheet:

UPCV1 : Paul Verdier (N469), Lo Rozier (20), Valentin Commeau (18), Wendy Belhaire (17 / N174)

Troy 1 : Christophe Do (N845), Louis Launay (17), Pierre Ducoffe (16), Tho Garcia (15) Paul Verdier defeated Ducoffe 3-1, Launay 3-0 and Do 3-0.

Lo Rozier, beats Ducoffe 3-2, Garcia 3-0 and Do loses 3-0.

Valentin Commeau beats Launay 3-0 and loses Do 3-0.

Wendy Belhaire beats Garcia 3-1 and loses Ducoffe 3-1.

Wendy Belhaire / Valentin Commeau defeated Garcia / Launay 3-2.

Lo Rozier / Paul Verdier lost to Do / Ducoffe 3-1.

