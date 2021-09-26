Sports
Lu, Ducks in Control in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tennessee. Oregon women’s golf team has a four-stroke lead in the final round of the Mason Rudolph Championship and sophomore Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lue is the individual leader after another impressive round on Saturday at Vanderbilt Legends Club.
A day after carding the second-best round in the program’s history with a 12-under 276, the Ducks once again played solid golf in the second round with a 5-under 283. Alabama is in second place with 13 under after shooting 10 under on Saturday, and Florida is third at 4 under.
Lu came in in a tie for second on Saturday after dazzling with a 6-under 66 on Friday, and the 2021 all-Pac-12 roster was again fantastic with a bogey-free 4-under 68. Lu has a two-shot lead on the field that came in on Sunday with a score of 10 under par, with two players in second place with a score of 8 under.
“It wasn’t as easy as yesterday, but our team really fought there today”, head coach Derek Radley said. “We now have our own destiny in our own hands and I am delighted that our team will be in the last pair tomorrow because they deserve it.”
How it happened: After eight birdies on Friday, Lu opened her second round with the first of four birdies on the day en route to a stellar 68. She posted three birdies on the first nine to make the turn at 3 under, and added another at the back nine to go along with eight pairs.
“Cynthia is a superstar,” Radley said. “She’s so consistent and so balanced, and just showing a lot of maturity at the moment. She hits the ball incredibly well and takes advantage of it by making a lot of putts. She has the talent to be in this position every week, and I I’m excited to see what tomorrow brings for her.”
Ching-Tzu Cheno enjoyed a nice bounce-back round on Saturday after not counting towards the team score on Friday. The junior made three birdies on the front nine to make the turn at 2 under, and she shot 1 over on the back to enter the clubhouse with a 1-under 71.
“That was huge from CCT today,” Radley said. “It’s a team sport and we really needed that round from her. She had a much better mentality and was really excited to come back and help her team.”
Senior Tze-Han (Heather) Lino and junior Briana Chacon every shot even par on Saturday to round out Oregon’s tally scores. Lin tied both front and back and Chacon bounced off a double bogey on the front nine to shoot 2 under from the back, fueled by three birdies in her last five holes. Junior Sophie Kibsgaard Nielsen ended the day with a 2-over 74.
Ducks on the leaderboard:
1. Oregon 276-283 559 (-17)
1. Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lue 66-68 134 (-10)
T8. Briana Chacon 69-72 141 (-3)
T16. Tze-Han (Heather) Lino 70-72 142 (-2)
T28. Ching-Tzu Cheno 74-71 145 (+1)
T28. Sophie Kibsgaard Nielsen 71-74 145 (+1)
What it means: Oregon takes command of the final round and aims to open the 2021-22 season with a win. The Ducks took the program’s first tournament win since 2016 at the ASU PING Invitational last spring, and will take their second win under Radley and assistant coach. Monica Vaughn on Sunday with another solid performance.
remarkable: Oregon shot a great 16 under par on par-5 holes this weekend to lead the field, and was also the best team on par-4 holes at 1 over UO lead the field with 44 birdies in total Lu was the best person on par-4 holes at 7 under, and she tied for the individual lead with a total of 12 birdies The program record for a 54-hole tournament score is 16 under (2013-14 Westbrook Invitational) The program record for an individual 54-hole tournament score score vs. par is 12 under.
Next one: Oregon will tee off into the final round of the Mason Rudolph Championship at 7:40 a.m. PT Sunday.
